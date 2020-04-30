Throwback Thursday: Allen Millyard Talks Through the Unique Millyard 001 Downhill Bike

Apr 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesIn this video I will be talking about the mountain bike I made in 2007 for my son Stephen Millyard to ride in the British National Down Hill series after spending a small fortune on derailieurs, gear cables and chains the previous year when he was riding a conventional DH bike. The Millyard Racing 001 bike solved all these problems by sealing the whole drive system inside the swinging arm out of harm's way in an oil bath. I will be making a more detailed part 2 video covering the revolutionary Millyard HyperRide shock and the 002 singles sided swinging arm version, with some riding and in depth review.Alan Millywar


13 Comments

  • 7 0
 i think this guy lives down the road from me. thats my pointless claim to fame.
  • 4 0
 Someone needs to make a production version of this frame, or better the single sided v2 version
  • 1 0
 The days of losing my separate hub spacer/endcaps when removing a wheel before hubs got integrated and streamlined. It was always in a dark spot underneath the car, nowhere near where I thought it had fallen to.
  • 3 0
 Can he finally release the shock? There was so much hype about it
  • 2 0
 I remember Steve Jones in Dirt saying the shock was so good it negated the need to run low psi in your tyres, even running 35 psi the grip was better than a conventional shock and low 20s psi in the tyres. Something along those lines anyway
  • 1 0
 Wait a sec, is that the Alan Millyard? The same guy that builds all sorts of rad motorcycles?
  • 1 0
 I think it is yes
  • 1 0
 When this featured in Dirt many moons ago I had high hopes for it...fingers crossed it happens this time!
  • 1 0
 That shock looks like the OG version of the Intend Hover.
  • 1 0
 Totally different internals though
  • 2 0
 Damn that is cool.
  • 1 0
 Also a nuclear scientist apparently!
  • 1 0
 amazing!

