Throwback Thursday: Allen Millyard Talks Through the Unique Millyard 001 Downhill Bike

In this video I will be talking about the mountain bike I made in 2007 for my son Stephen Millyard to ride in the British National Down Hill series after spending a small fortune on derailieurs, gear cables and chains the previous year when he was riding a conventional DH bike. The Millyard Racing 001 bike solved all these problems by sealing the whole drive system inside the swinging arm out of harm's way in an oil bath. I will be making a more detailed part 2 video covering the revolutionary Millyard HyperRide shock and the 002 singles sided swinging arm version, with some riding and in depth review. — Alan Millywar