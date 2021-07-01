Throwback Thursday: Amaury Pierron's Incredible Winning Run from the 2019 Les Gets DH World Cup

This week we heard the sad news that Amaury Pierron would not be making it to the World Cup in Les Gets after injuries to his kidney, liver, and lung from a crash the French Cup DH
. We wish Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed and racing soon.
With no wild runs from Amaury in Les Gets this weekend, we looked back at the rapid ride that took him to the top step of the podium in 2019. Amaury was in a league of his own last time we were at Les Gets for the World Cup and his incredible final run of the week put over two seconds into the second-place time of Loic Bruni. It was a masterclass in how to ride the Les Gets course.
8 Comments
Post a Comment