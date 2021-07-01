Throwback Thursday: Amaury Pierron's Incredible Winning Run from the 2019 Les Gets DH World Cup

Jul 1, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

This week we heard the sad news that Amaury Pierron would not be making it to the World Cup in Les Gets after injuries to his kidney, liver, and lung from a crash the French Cup DH. We wish Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed and racing soon.

With no wild runs from Amaury in Les Gets this weekend, we looked back at the rapid ride that took him to the top step of the podium in 2019. Amaury was in a league of his own last time we were at Les Gets for the World Cup and his incredible final run of the week put over two seconds into the second-place time of Loic Bruni. It was a masterclass in how to ride the Les Gets course.

Amaury Pierron is the boy to beat and no bones about it he will be reluctant to give up his status here for finals.

Amaury Pierron fully pinned and into first

Amaury absolutely smashed it today to take other dominating win.

Amaury Pierron ends up on the ground after crossing over the line to an incredible win...

There s winning and there s winning at home in front of friends and family on one of your country s biggest holiday weekends. Amaury Pierron doing it for France today.

Amaury Pierron getting the loudest cheers from the French crowd on his way to the top of the podium


 I broke my collar bone 2 times just from watching this.
 0.55 when he jumps into the rut for the corner, so precise...
 The Crowds!!! The Noise!!! i miss this, feels even more crazy after this year.
 What’s incredible is how fast I thought I was until I watched that.
 That nearly made me cry! For pretty much the same reason as @maglor. And the amazing way that all the riders he just beat went absolutely crazy for him. DH is the best.
 It’s a real bummer that he is out of competition- always 100% dedicated
 Pure madness!!!
 yes

