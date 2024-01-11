Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check

Following the recent sad news of Orange Bikes intending to enter administration
we have taken a look back through the archives and uncovered a classic bike check of Ben Cathro's 2009 225 prototype from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.
Ben's prototype race bike from 2009 featured a unique collection of parts from a Shimano Ultegra rear mech to custom Straitline parts and green Hope brakes to clash with the pink frame run by the MTB Cut team. The 225 prototype was a slight change from the 224 dh bike as it introduced a linkage allowing for a bigger shock and leverage ratios. The link allowed the team to fit a bigger shock and made the bike feel more planted compared to the 224. Ben's bike added an extra 20mm to the front to give a roomier cockpit.
The added linkage made room for a huge rear shock.
For drivetrain duties Ben was running a Shimano XTR shifter paired to a road Ultegra rear mech.
Green Hope parts clashing with the custom MTB Cut team pink race frames.