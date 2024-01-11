Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check

Jan 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ben Cathro Bike Check

by spoiledgoods
Following the recent sad news of Orange Bikes intending to enter administration we have taken a look back through the archives and uncovered a classic bike check of Ben Cathro's 2009 225 prototype from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.

Ben's prototype race bike from 2009 featured a unique collection of parts from a Shimano Ultegra rear mech to custom Straitline parts and green Hope brakes to clash with the pink frame run by the MTB Cut team. The 225 prototype was a slight change from the 224 dh bike as it introduced a linkage allowing for a bigger shock and leverage ratios. The link allowed the team to fit a bigger shock and made the bike feel more planted compared to the 224. Ben's bike added an extra 20mm to the front to give a roomier cockpit.

photo

photo

photo
photo
The added linkage made room for a huge rear shock.

photo

photo
Custom Straitline parts.

photo
photo
For drivetrain duties Ben was running a Shimano XTR shifter paired to a road Ultegra rear mech.

photo

photo
photo
Green Hope parts clashing with the custom MTB Cut team pink race frames.


7 Comments
  • 5 0
 Pink bike on Pinkbike. Neat.
  • 4 0
 A pink bike from Orange Bikes, on Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Linkage driven, die hard Orange fanboys must have had strokes seeing this Smile
  • 1 0
 Still a good looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Proper.
  • 1 0
 Geo?
  • 1 0
 What about geo bros ?!







