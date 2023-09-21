Throwback Thursday: 15 of the Best Women's Freeride Edits

Sep 21, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Photo Rachel Ross
Rider: Chelsea Kimball / Photo: Rachel Ross/TGR photo

Throwback Thursday: 15 Of The Best Women's Freeride Edits


Please enjoy this non-exhaustive collection of edits from female athletes who are blazing the trail in women's freeride, which we are posting today for absolutely no reason whatsoever.



Vaea Verbeeck Is Next Level in Utah




Georgia Astle Testing Her Limits in 'Flip The Switch'




Katrina Strand's 2003 Race Face UFC Entry


Katrina Strand - Race Face UFC

by mikekazimer
Views: 3,583    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



RAW Laps with Vero Sandler at BikePark Wales




Vinny Armstrong Goes Big in NZ




'Luce Operations: Vol 1' with Lucy Van Eesteren


[


Hannah Bergemann Rides Rowdy Freshly Built Features in 'Path To The Mountains'




MAES MOVEMENTS ft Vero Sandler




Sam Soriano in Colorado in 'Back Of My Hand'




Red Bull Formation Highlights & Full Runs 2022




Big Sends with Chelsea Kimball for 'Esperanto'




Robin Goomes Throws Down at Audi Nines & Earns 'Ruler of the Week' Title




Casey Brown & Friends in 'Honk If You Freeride'





PARALLEL UNIVERSE - CRANKWORX DIRT DIARIES





And of course, Micayla Gatto in Ferda Girls (HUMBLE. Parody)





Posted In:
Videos Throwback Thursday Casey Brown Chelsea Kimball Georgia Astle Hannah Bergemann Katrina Strand Lucy Van Eesteren Micayla Gatto Robin Goomes Sam Soriano Vaea Verbeeck Vero Sandler Vinny Armstrong Formation Freeride PBWMN Red Bull Formation


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
93 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 24 4
 Flip the Switch and Luce Operations are two of the best edits this year, hands down. Women's Category in Rampage!
  • 17 5
 #Lethemride
  • 14 5
 #letthemride
  • 9 2
 Has Redbull provided any comments on a women's category? Other than not having one.
  • 1 0
 Zilch thus far. Not surprising.
  • 5 0
 That 'old' Katrina Strand clip got me more stoked to ride than any 'shreddit' of someone ripping up a loamer or destroying a berm for the millionth time,
  • 9 3
 I hope Redbull feels extremely called out.
  • 1 1
 you guys must not be watching the EDR/World cup. Redbull getting out of mountain biking isn't great.
  • 2 1
 I’m sorry to say this but the viewership just isn’t there. On YouTube, there’s 120k views for formation and over 1 mil for rampage.
  • 14 13
 So Pinkbike cares about this enough to put a statement on instagram, but not enough to put one on the homepage?
  • 2 3
 Don't want to lose that sweet sweet advertising $
  • 10 0
 Ehh it felt weird as statements can be cheap and we'd rather show than tell—maybe I made the wrong call. Either way, we're keen for folks to know our stance:

"The Pinkbike editorial team is disappointed that there’s no women’s field at Red Bull Rampage in 2023—especially in light of the cancellation of the Formation event. The women’s freeride movement has grown exponentially over the past decade, and has proven that women deserve a field of their own at the highest levels of the sport.

We are adjusting our coverage at the event in October to make sure the world’s best female freeriders get more of the visibility they deserve.

Acknowledging that there are complex logistics and decisions involved, we hope this is a constructive moment for the sport. We encourage mountain bike event organisers to take note of the excitement and eagerness from the mountain bike community to see men and women on equal footing.

It’s overdue for women to get the call, and we have confidence that people at all levels across the bike industry support female freeride. We look forward to women continuing to blow minds on two wheels and testing their limits at Rampage very soon.

—The Pinkbike Editorial Team"
  • 5 1
 @brianpark: at the very least, that statement should have been made at the top of this page
  • 2 0
 Absolutely - without this context this page doesn't have quite the same impact..
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: I don't really think it's an either-or situation. A concise position statement combined with pictorial and video material can make for a complementary impact.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: what an interesting way to support a movement that is extremely important in the current freeride conversation. "let's put our stance in the comments of a post about women in freeride, instead of front and center where it will gain the most traction."

People need to be TOLD. It's not enough to try and "show" them. #letthemride
  • 2 0
 THIS JUST MADE MY DAY
Below threshold threads are hidden





