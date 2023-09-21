Throwback Thursday: 15 of the Best Women's Freeride Edits

Throwback Thursday: 15 Of The Best Women's Freeride EditsPlease enjoy this non-exhaustive collection of edits from female athletes who are blazing the trail in women's freeride, which we are posting today for absolutely no reason whatsoever.
Vaea Verbeeck Is Next Level in Utah
Georgia Astle Testing Her Limits in 'Flip The Switch'
Katrina Strand's 2003 Race Face UFC Entry
RAW Laps with Vero Sandler at BikePark Wales
Vinny Armstrong Goes Big in NZ
'Luce Operations: Vol 1' with Lucy Van Eesteren
Hannah Bergemann Rides Rowdy Freshly Built Features in 'Path To The Mountains'
MAES MOVEMENTS ft Vero Sandler
Sam Soriano in Colorado in 'Back Of My Hand'
Red Bull Formation Highlights & Full Runs 2022
Big Sends with Chelsea Kimball for 'Esperanto'
Robin Goomes Throws Down at Audi Nines & Earns 'Ruler of the Week' Title
Casey Brown & Friends in 'Honk If You Freeride'
PARALLEL UNIVERSE - CRANKWORX DIRT DIARIES
And of course, Micayla Gatto in Ferda Girls (HUMBLE. Parody)
"The Pinkbike editorial team is disappointed that there’s no women’s field at Red Bull Rampage in 2023—especially in light of the cancellation of the Formation event. The women’s freeride movement has grown exponentially over the past decade, and has proven that women deserve a field of their own at the highest levels of the sport.
We are adjusting our coverage at the event in October to make sure the world’s best female freeriders get more of the visibility they deserve.
Acknowledging that there are complex logistics and decisions involved, we hope this is a constructive moment for the sport. We encourage mountain bike event organisers to take note of the excitement and eagerness from the mountain bike community to see men and women on equal footing.
It’s overdue for women to get the call, and we have confidence that people at all levels across the bike industry support female freeride. We look forward to women continuing to blow minds on two wheels and testing their limits at Rampage very soon.
—The Pinkbike Editorial Team"
People need to be TOLD. It's not enough to try and "show" them. #letthemride