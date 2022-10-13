Throwback Thursday: Big Sends from Past Years at the 2022 Rampage Site

Oct 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Rampage is back next week and with it the return to a classic venue that hosted the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 events. With a rich history of some of the biggest sends at this venue, we have gone through the archives for some of the best moments from past events. Check them out below and start the countdown for next week's event.

2008



Results:

1st. Brandon Semenuk: 82.2
2nd. Kurt Sorge: 79.6
3rd. Thomas Vanderham: 77.6









2010


Results:

1st. Cam Zink: 89.2
2nd. Gee Atherton: 82.4
3rd. Darren Berrecloth: 81.2












2012


Results:

1st. Kurt Sorge: 86.75
2nd. Antoine Bizet: 79
3rd. Logan Binggeli: 78.50


The Claw dropping out of the upper bowl and into the gulley.
Pierre Ferry Shredding Hard

Ferry had his line down perfectly it just wasn t quite enough.
Rheeder repeating his line on run 2 this time without a crash to start things out.

Brett Rheeder clean back flip in the finals
Ramon Hunziker

Brandon Semenuk rides to the overall FMBA win at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin Utah on 7 October 2012
Gulevich leaves his mark.

Kyle Strait rides in the finals at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin Utah on 7 October 2012
Thomas Vanderham rides in the finals at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin Utah on 7 October 2012









2013


Results:

1st. Kyle Strait: 87.50
2nd. Kelly McGarry: 86.75
3rd. Cam Zink: 84.75


An almost perfectly executed flip off the middle booter was rewarded with a pretty horrifying fall off the side of the landing. Get well soon Logan.
Paul B--damn it s good to see him riding again.

2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Flattest homeland on the planet but still Genon flew the Belgian flag like a true patriot.

Aggy dropping in big time. His build team was up here all night with a rock cutter getting ultimate last minute preps to get his drop absolutely perfect. As he goes here Aggy continues to head straight down the hill.
Mike Montgomery whipping for the crowds after crashing on the upper part of the course.

Ramone Huntzinger was the first one to hit the canyon gap on run one of the finals.
Semenuk was onto a banger the second time around stomping his big top gap with enough control to go into a 3 on the next. Although he landed it he just couldn t stick to the path or his bike.

The classic nac-whip from the only Brit representing in 2013. Fairclough had a great Rampage staying well away from the crash mats that were involuntarily installed by the event safety crew in the bottom of his canyon gap.
Perry Ferry getting roosty on his in run to the middle top section of the track.

2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Perfect invert-form from the man from an upside-down country. There were whispers McGarry would go for it and when he came screaming in it was clear it was on.








Posted In:
Racing and Events Throwback Thursday Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 so good we dont hear that cringe thing about front door anymore





