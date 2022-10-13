Throwback Thursday: Big Sends from Past Years at the 2022 Rampage Site

Red Bull Rampage is back next week and with it the return to a classic venue that hosted the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 events. With a rich history of some of the biggest sends at this venue, we have gone through the archives for some of the best moments from past events. Check them out below and start the countdown for next week's event. 2008Results:1st.
Brandon Semenuk: 82.22nd.
Kurt Sorge: 79.63rd.
Thomas Vanderham: 77.6
2010Results:1st.
Cam Zink: 89.22nd.
Gee Atherton: 82.43rd.
Darren Berrecloth: 81.2
2012Results:1st.
Kurt Sorge: 86.752nd.
Antoine Bizet: 793rd.
Logan Binggeli: 78.50
2013Results:1st.
Kyle Strait: 87.502nd.
Kelly McGarry: 86.753rd.
Cam Zink: 84.75
1 Comment