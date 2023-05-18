Throwback Thursday: Cam McCaul's Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge Video

May 18, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Cam McCaul RaceFace UFC

In the early 2000's Race Face ran the Ultimate Freeride Challenge, a contest where riders sent in their best riding videos for a chance to win a $10,000 sponsorship contract. The list of contestants is a veritable 'who's who' of the freeride era - Tyler 'Super T' Klassen, Matt Hunter, Geoff Gulevich, Thomas Vanderham, and many other tossed their hats into the ring.

This week, it's Cam McCaul's video from 2003 that takes center stage. 16-year-old Cam ended up finishing in second place, but the contest helped jumpstart his career as a pro rider. Watching the video is like opening up a time capsule - the famous Post Office jumps are featured, along with stair gaps, a huck off a roof, and the classic backflip into a swimming pool, all aboard an Ellsworth Dare.



Posted In:
Videos Cam Mccaul


11 Comments

  • 11 0
 I totally forgot he rode for Ellsworth back in the day. My eyes kinda hurt now, but it was a sick video.
  • 4 0
 Nothing like a solid hit of nostalgia, can still remember being stoked for Wayne Goss winning a couple of years later. Those mid 00’s vibes in MTB were just something else.
  • 6 0
 Love the time period correct storm trooper body armour.
  • 2 0
 Crazy timing considering he just broke his leg. I stopped riding the post office jumps when they closed off the road run in jumps and turned that into the drop in zone. That's when they went from big to... wtf man....
  • 1 0
 I will be heading straight to youtube in search of his Drop-In season. Man, he took a legendary OTB slam off a drop in one of those episodes that still sticks in my mind today. I feel like most of my favorite riders/riding are from that era (Cam included).
  • 3 0
 Going bigger than your casual edit found on Pinkbike today.
  • 3 1
 seriously. all the cornering bois on instagram is getting old. bro no one cares you drifted your rear wheel for 0.5 seconds with a rap song thrown on after the fact
  • 1 0
 Right! All these enduro bros would never even think to huck a roof to flat. Some will never understand.
  • 1 0
 Oh my god I remember his video part along the lines of "I feel most connected to a bird, maybe ill get one tattooed on my forehead...tweet tweet" HAHA
  • 2 0
 Need more UFC, Drop-In and Stund in my life.
  • 1 0
 If anyone has any more ufc videos please post them..





