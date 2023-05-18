Throwback Thursday: Cam McCaul's Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge Video

In the early 2000's Race Face ran the Ultimate Freeride Challenge, a contest where riders sent in their best riding videos for a chance to win a $10,000 sponsorship contract. The list of contestants is a veritable 'who's who' of the freeride era - Tyler 'Super T' Klassen, Matt Hunter, Geoff Gulevich, Thomas Vanderham, and many other tossed their hats into the ring.This week, it's Cam McCaul's video from 2003 that takes center stage. 16-year-old Cam ended up finishing in second place, but the contest helped jumpstart his career as a pro rider. Watching the video is like opening up a time capsule - the famous Post Office jumps are featured, along with stair gaps, a huck off a roof, and the classic backflip into a swimming pool, all aboard an Ellsworth Dare.