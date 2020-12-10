Throwback Thursday: Casey Brown & Cam McCaul Send it Down Corbet's Couloir

Dec 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Last week, we published 10 of the best snow edits. While many commenters said that we missed Gee overshooting a 60 footer by nearly double, it's a bit short to make the list of best snow edits. Although, wow - what a moment! One that we did miss however was Casey Brown and Cam McCaul's first ever mountain bike descent of the double black diamond ski run in 2017.

Corbet's Couloir is one of the most legendary and challenging ski runs in the world. There's a litany of other adjectives you could prescribe to the lines McCaul and Brown threw down - sketchy, heavy, and borderline suicidal all come to mind - but ultimately, the end result was jaw-dropping.

Anyone who has ever skied or snowboarded Jackson Hole knows just how nerve-racking it can be to send it into the infamous Corbet's Couloir, even in the best of conditions. Doing it in icy conditions on mountain bikes is nothing short of insane, and that's exactly what Casey Brown and Cam McCaul did.




Posted In:
Videos Cam Mccaul Casey Brown


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
94908 views
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
84186 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
76947 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
70954 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
67963 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
53904 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
53825 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
52834 views

4 Comments

  • 1 2
 These COVID backcountry bikers pose a serious risk to themselves and the community. They are avoiding the crowds by resorting to unfamiliar terrain. They are not educated on basic avalanche safety and the riders clearly were not equipped with beacon, shovel, probe.
  • 1 0
 You realise this was in 2017 right?
  • 1 0
 *THROWBACK Thursday*
  • 1 1
 when i read this "first ever" bla bla… who knows.. "first ever marketed" for sure…. nice nevertheless….

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007543
Mobile Version of Website