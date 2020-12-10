Throwback Thursday: Casey Brown & Cam McCaul Send it Down Corbet's Couloir

Last week, we published 10 of the best snow edits
. While many commenters said that we missed Gee overshooting a 60 footer by nearly double
, it's a bit short to make the list of best snow edits. Although, wow - what a moment! One that we did miss however was Casey Brown and Cam McCaul's first ever mountain bike descent of the double black diamond ski run in 2017.
Corbet's Couloir is one of the most legendary and challenging ski runs in the world. There's a litany of other adjectives you could prescribe to the lines McCaul and Brown threw down - sketchy, heavy, and borderline suicidal all come to mind - but ultimately, the end result was jaw-dropping.
Anyone who has ever skied or snowboarded Jackson Hole knows just how nerve-racking it can be to send it into the infamous Corbet's Couloir, even in the best of conditions. Doing it in icy conditions on mountain bikes is nothing short of insane, and that's exactly what Casey Brown and Cam McCaul did.
