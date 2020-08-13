Throwback Thursday: The Evolution of Slopestyle at Joyride - 2004 to 2020

2004

Results

2005

Results

2006

Results

2007

Results

2008

Results

2009

Results

2010

Results

2011

Results

2012

Results

2013

Results

2014

Results

2015

Results

2016

Results

2017

Results

2018

Results

2019

Results

From Paul Bas' backflip-on-tailwhip-off the final feature to Brandon Semenuk's half cab drop to Emil Johansson's show of perfection last year, Crankworx has delivered 16 stunning slopestyle competitions in the Whistler Booneyard. Unfortunately, we won't be getting a 17th this weekend but thankfully we have lots of memories to look back on. here are the highlights from nearly 2 decades of slopestyle's biggest prize.1. Paul Basagoitia2. Timo Pritzel3. Kyle Strait1. Paul Basagoitia2. Darren Berrecloth3. Cam Zink1. Cam Zink2. Cam McCaul3. Kyle Strait1. Ben Boyko2. Andreu Lacondeguy3. Brandon Semenuk1. Andreu Lacondeguy2. Lance McDermit3. Brandon Semenuk1. Greg Watts2. Brandon Semenuk3. Martin Soderstrom1. Cam Zink2. Mike Montgomery3. Casey Groves1. Brandon Semenuk2. Cam Zink3. Anthony Messere1. Thomas Genon2. Martin Soderstrom3. Cam McCaul1. Brandon Semenuk2. Martin Soderstrom3. Sam Pilgrim1. Brandon Semenuk2. Brett Rheeder3. Anothony Messere1. Brandon Semenuk2. Nicholi Rogatkin3. Thomas Genon1. Brett Rheeder2. Thomas Genon3. Max Fredriksson1. Brandon Semenuk2. Emil Johansson3. Ryan Nyquist1. Nicholi Rogatkin2. Brett Rheeder3. Erik Fedko1. Emil Johansson2. Brett Rheeder3. Dawid Godziek