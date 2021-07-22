Throwback Thursday: Danny Hart Winning the Inaugural Red Bull Hardline in 2014

Jul 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The inaugural Red Bull Hardline was a very different event to the race we're expecting this weekend. With very little fanfare, a select group of riders trekked to deepest, darkest Wales to race on Dan Atherton's secret new creation. Built with the mantra, "if they can trick it make it bigger", the Hardline course was several steps above even the toughest World Cup course and remains so to this day. Freed from UCI restrictions, Dan was able to create a track that was bigger, faster and gnarlier than any race track in the world.

Just 8 riders took to the start line on the race day and sped down a spectator-free hillside to put down their best time. Danny Hart took the win and he was the only rider fast enough to beat the course's creator Dan Atherton. Loic Bruni completed the podium in his first and only appearance at the event.

Red Bull Hardline 2014


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Hart Hardline


Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
93450 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
89263 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
60899 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
58126 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
46872 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
31156 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
31053 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
28146 views

6 Comments

  • 8 0
 I guess you could call it Hartline….

*shamefully reflects on the weakest pun of all time*
  • 5 0
 I want to simultaneously upvote and downvote this at the same time.
  • 2 0
 @iian: get a room you two
  • 1 0
 @iian: See if you can simultaneously do that at different times... ;-)
  • 1 0
 I think Gee flatted out the next year as well.
  • 1 1
 Be good to get the bike specs. 26 or 27.5??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008199
Mobile Version of Website