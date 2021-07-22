Throwback Thursday: Danny Hart Winning the Inaugural Red Bull Hardline in 2014

The inaugural Red Bull Hardline was a very different event to the race we're expecting this weekend. With very little fanfare, a select group of riders trekked to deepest, darkest Wales to race on Dan Atherton's secret new creation. Built with the mantra, "if they can trick it make it bigger", the Hardline course was several steps above even the toughest World Cup course and remains so to this day. Freed from UCI restrictions, Dan was able to create a track that was bigger, faster and gnarlier than any race track in the world.
Just 8 riders took to the start line on the race day and sped down a spectator-free hillside to put down their best time. Danny Hart took the win
and he was the only rider fast enough to beat the course's creator Dan Atherton. Loic Bruni completed the podium in his first and only appearance at the event.
