Throwback Thursday: Derek Dix & Ultramontane

Eight years ago aspiring North Vancouver photographer, designer, and all-around creative bike guy Derek Dix was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour at 26 years old. Over the past few years he's spent a lot of time on the Sunshine Coast (read Danielle Baker's incredible profile
on Derek's story here), riding bikes, exploring new ventures, and facing his situation with an incredible attitude. There was no shortage of kooky, tearful Derek stories at his funeral last weekend; one of his friends described him as having "unhinged imagination" and that's stuck with me as a perfect description.
I wanted to share one his early MTB projects today, that he made in collaboration with Connor Macleod. Back in 2012 this approach was a stark contrast to the hype shredits that most people and brands were putting out. Thanks for reading, and I know Derek has inspired lots of people to get weird on bikes.
Ultramontane Preview
Ultramontane No. 01
Ultramontane & Company - Mitch & Kath
|Building in the winter through foul weather has a certain allure to it... there's a dead still that carries it's own sound when you pause from the high pitched clink of your mallet hitting a splitter head. There's less people out in the forest during this time and that can leave it's own impression on you as well when you consider the solitude you're left with. That same still carries into riding, if you pause to take in the vastness of an area it really can trigger you to consider the scale of your place in the world.—Derek Dix
|Katherine Short and Mitch Forbes are hands down our favorite power couple in mountain biking. We had our introduction to them through racing on the BC and Canada Cup Circuit. They carry such strong spirits and every time we shoot with them the woods fill with laughter.
We presented the idea of Ultramontane & Company to them and they were instantly instantly pushing us to pack our bags and go shoot. With Katherine and Mitch dog-sitting the handsome Foster we had our trail team. Over the last few weeks we aimed to put together an edit incorporating all the elements that make a ride something worth telling about, from hard-tail climbs and descents, to trail dogs and foul weather night rides, their ambition to showcase what riding was to them gave us a great deal to work with.—Derek Dix
View the full blog post here
.
Ultramontane No. 02
Ultramontane & Company - Andreas 'Dre' Hestler
|Since the last release it’s been two weeks. As the crow flies…14 days. That one is for a measure of distance not time. Think about it. There have been wet days, snowy days, and dry days, none of which have been exceptionally cold. All of which we have been out riding and shooting.
Things are getting into full swing with a new trail in the works which we plan to have wrapped up by the “on-season”… When we will start working on something else that’s sitting under snow. Days are starting to get longer and at times the weather has me second guessing if it’s Spring. Granted this is something that comes with living in the territory of South Western BC. There has only been about three days that it wasn’t possible to get out and ride a good mountain trail around Vancouver.—Derek Dix
|One thing that has been consistent weather wise, is how thick the fog has been. Connor and I were talking about how all Summer people are postponing shoots in hopes of a cloudy day or fog set into the woods, but during the Winter it’s something that happens on a fairly regular basis. Winter is the most mountainous season out there, which is great for a sport with the word mountain in its name. We’re on our bike, on the mountain. I’ll let you mull that over a second time if need be.
Andrea Hestler aka "Dre" started his career in mountain biking in 1986, the same year that the creators of Ultramontane were born. 25 years later after a long and successful world cup career Dre still has an unrivalled passion for cycling and adventure. It was only a matter of time before Ultramontane and Dre collaborated. Dre showed us the ropes with all-mountain riding and continues to smash us with his old man strength.—Derek Dix
View the full blog post here
.
Ultramontane No. 03
Ultramontane & Company - Chris Fisher
|Two weeks later and another release... In that time frame we had some sun (which can be a rare sight), some cloud, and some light rain. Nothing compared to the weather for Release No. 02... With the lack of snow we decided to do something about it in partnership with Margus Riga. But that's for the future though. Release No. 06 to be specific.
With that said I suppose you could put it that we had great weather, except there's no such thing as bad weather. Just soft people. So honestly I've got no clue where that leaves us except just in line to make our next release. No. 04; That one has a special guest... The God-Father of Freeride. If you can't put together who that is after that helpful hint you should ask for some DVD's (or VHS's) all the way back to 1998 (or earlier), set aside a slow evening and give yourself a history lesson.
For this release our focus was on what we like to call "The Makers" which is why the focus is shifted a bit towards 'making' and what goes on around it. This is also the best reason to select a fine man such as Chris Fisher, but we will speak on that once you scroll down to his section.—Derek Dix
|Chris Fisher, or as most call him "Fishman" or as he can be called if you're into rap... "Fishmane"
In all seriousness though, he is a fine craftsman and maker. He has a passion for all things hand made, and that's something we relate to and heavily believe in. He works a 9-5 as a finishing carpenter focusing on cabinetry and furniture and in his off-hours he shreds on his custom hard tail, hand-built in a garage but none other than Brain Kelly who is the man responsible for many of the creations of Cove Bikes.
We felt the combination was unbeatable with such an all-encompassing love of craft between his bike, it's builder, himself and us things fell into place and his & Company release solidified itself in a fluid process. The whole idea of him riding a hand built hard tail can be fairly well romanticized. The whole 'feel of the bike' thing connecting with the 'feel of materials' in your hands. That's heavy stuff. Real talk.—Derek Dix
View the full blog post here
.
Ultramontane No. 04
|There you have it. Everyone can rest easily, it finally snowed down in the city again... And it's gone already. While we have been dealing with a somewhat low snow-line the past couple days there have been a select few riders on a select few trails having a choice time. With that being said, there also have been some amazing powder days going on up in the alpine regions, or so I have heard. - For real though neither of us have done any snow sports since the last snowfall.
Connor and I have been on a hunt for great low elevation riding for this exact situation. We slogged through the brush harder than the original crew of Captain George Vancouver's ship when it first hit the shores of this fine city. Exploration, on a full time level with camera gear and bikes and the bounty came in the content for this release. The best part about this is nothing ended up even looking like we were too far into winter... well that and winter only really hit on Wednesday, which is basically when we called it wraps for shooting.
Regardless of the slogging and low elevation trails we will still we try to get out and have some snow into the next episode if it can manage to stick around long enough. We're not trying to take the easy route out with this whole winter riding concept... there just really shouldn't be a full on 'off-season' when there is still so much to ride.—Derek Dix
Ultramontane & Company - Wade Simmons
|I hope everybody hit up their DVD and VHS collection to get caught up on this legendary man like I recommended in the last release. Wade Simmons. It was a pleasure to work with him on this release, he's like a kid in a candy store, except it's like Wade with a media crew. All he wants to do is just shoot and shoot. There's honestly so much more footage sitting on our computers from the last couple of weeks with Wade, I mean he's riding 3 different bikes in this video and they're all in some sort of similar Wade style. He's hitting bigger gaps on his XC than he was on his DH rig.
Riding and working with Wade really showed us what it was like to have riding so heavily focused into your life, he was never having a bad time no matter what he was riding or what bike he was on, from fluid descents to technical, scratchy, uphill climbs I've never witnessed somebody so enthusiastic and happy to be riding.
There's a special cameo appearance by none other than Brett Tippie. Wade and him have been life long friends, which for sure shows through when they're together and having another freeride legend on camera doesn't hurt either.—Derek Dix
View the full blog post here
.
Ultramontane No. 05
Ultramontane & Company - Nick Dent
|We were blessed with some amazing sunny days and some icy weather to make 50 Tyson or Gucci Mane fairly envious. If you’re baffled by those two rap references, links are included. I’m baffled by how I can sit here listening to melodic banjo accompanied by the soft voice of Bon Iver (congrats on that award by the way) and drop those references, but life is life, so take it as you will.
Last weekend we were subject to the biggest windstorm Vancouver has seen this winter... while we were camping... but that was with Nick Dent, so you can read about that in his section below. I have a fair bit more to say about that, so read the second half.
For now here’s Connor and myself getting up to our normal routine of shooting each other ride... oh one last thing to add: since these releases are every two weeks, I just want to throw it out there that we are out shooting and editing for each release right after the last one came out. We don’t really have a stockpile of media we’re sitting on. We’re keeping things fresher than the expiry listed on your milk.—Derek Dix
|Nick Dent has been a long time friend of both Connor and I - we grew up riding and racing downhill together. His dad used to always trailer us around to all the BC Cups when we were U17 and Juniors. He’s a stand up guy and his own man, nobody rolls the way he does... I suppose that could be part of the reason he’s former national champ. For a bit of background behind his video part, he works in the film industry as a full time job, he’s done some major productions like Mission Impossible No. 04, Autumn Frost and Super Man.
For this reason we decided to get a bit more cinematic for his intro. He was fairly adjusted to the long hours for filming due to his career path so there were no complaints on his end about the perseverance it would take for us to get there - hopefully it delivers. If you really don’t get the reference from the intro it’s parodying Drive - which stars Ryan Gosling. Girls love him, so single guys listen up - if you can talk to a babe about Ryan Gosling’s acting career, to her you’re the next best thing... possibly.
On to what went down in real life producing this release. We set out to do a night shoot which fit with the intro somewhat well - and the song has a good vibe to accompany the night time so that’s a bonus to boot. We decided to put the icing on the cake we would end up camping to do some trail work and ride in the morning. That went over amazing, Vancouver saw the biggest windstorm of the year and we were kickin’ it in tents in some old growth forest. Not sketchy whatsoever. On the upside to that, it was old growth so it was easy to assume those trees had been there long enough not to call it quits that night, and it was nice that the ones in our proximity did in fact stick it out.
Hearing trees come down in the distance however was one of the most surreal things I’ve heard in a while. At first we all thought it was either a nearby shotgun going off, which would be incredibly odd for where we were, or to kick up the weird factor, somebody playing with homemade explosives. Through the night there were about five trees falling that woke me up - each fairly frightening to hear the shattering crack of the trunk followed by the earth shaking thump of the tree hitting the ground. Good thing we checked the weather forecast and noted everything except wind speeds before we set out.—Derek Dix
View the full blog post here
.
Ultramontane No. 06
|Before we get into anything with this release... Here's the kicker. We're done - For the time being. This release saw some great ends of the spectrum weather wise with a low elevation snowfall followed by a beach worthy weekend. Spring seems close enough for people to be out riding without the words of encouragement, and if you're residing in the southern hemisphere hopefully this has you all geared up for what's to come.
We've got everything wrapped up this time in one neat little package of one video, and one giant parcel of photographs. We worked alongside two '& Company' friends: Dangerous Dan Cowan, and Ross Measures. Connor and myself have known both since we got into riding.
Dan and his Flow Show were always an inspiration for us when we first got into riding, see the wood structures he would put on his trails really helped push people's concept of what North Shore meant. It also pushed us toward the construction of Overflow when Connor and I were in our youth. Since then riding styles have evolved and there's far less of the high and skinny trails that Dan is well known for, but if you spend some time poking around the woods on Bowen Island I'm sure you can find plenty of evidence that he's still riding just as hard, and if not harder than when he was at the top of his game in the media.
Ross Measures is a long time friend of both Connor and I. He's grown up in Deep Cove as the self proclaimed "Myrtle Manager" and got his first shine in the spotlight back when Back In the Saddle was rolling hard with the 'Young Guns' section. He still maintains a strong presence within the industry both as a rider with Knolly Bikes and as a videographer turning out edits for this and that and other things. He also is exceptional at trail building, with a ton of short video lines under his belt with some very interesting features still to be shot - so stay on the look-out for that content.
Ross, Connor and I took the plunge for this release to spend some time over on Bowen Island with our childhood hero Dangerous Dan acting as mayor of the trails and ambassador to the island. We camped up on a bluff on Mt. Gardner, the view of Vancouver was amazing, and the proximity to all of the trails was even better.—Derek Dix
View the full blog post here
.