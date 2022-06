Whistler 2019

Rotorua 2020

Innsbruck 2020

Innsbruck 2021

BC 2021

Rotorua 2021

A lot has changed since Crankworx Whistler in 2019, but one thing that has stayed constant is Emil Johansson's domination of Slopestyle. Since winning at Crankworx Whistler back in 2019, Emil has won every Crankworx Slopestyle event - including securing the triple crown last year. Check out Emil's winning runs from the past three years.[HR wdith=30%]