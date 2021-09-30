Throwback Thursday: Enduro of Nations 2011, Sauze D'Oulx

Sauze D'Oulx lies just West of Turin in northern Italy - there was a brief period when it made an attempt to become a big MTB destination, even sponsoring the Athertons for a season or two, but these days it seems to have given up on the project.

The Superenduro team always knew how to put on an event.

Some things are constant, like Nico Vouilloz being at the forefront of changes to racing.

The Godfather of Enduro, Fred Glo, heads out to check out the course on his trials bike.

Sauze D'Oulx was famous for two things - first was the high alpine meadows at the top of the resort...

Second was the larch forest below, with fast, flowing singletracks carrying you all the way down to the lifts.

Cin - back then riders were less shy about grabbing a beer after practice.

Jerome Clementz was already the name to watch.

While Team GB was made up of James McKnight, Rowan Sorrell and Al Stock.

Overnight the weather took a turn for the worse and Sundays racing was under the rain.

Jerome Clementz was not even slight phased by the muddy conditions, even if my camera was...

You have to feel for this poor fella.

In the years to follow, Jerome would get quite familiar with this feeling (and I bought cameras with working autofocus)

And finally, the great Italian photographer Matteo Cappe - the following year I would become part of the Superenduro team and I learnt so much working with him.