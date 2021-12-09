Throwback Thursday: Freewheelin', Arguably the First Mountain Bike Film Ever

1985 RELEASE SYNOPSIS:

They're called "Mountain Bikes" or "Fat Tire Flyers" by off-road enthusiasts and these dynamic human powered machines are at the leading edge of the bicycling revival sweeping the globe today.Action-packed and instructive, this film brings alive the new-found freedom, challenge and adventure which characterizes this exciting variation of self-propelled sport and recreation.Featuring expert bike handling and astounding trick riding skills, this film is pure motivational entertainment for youthful audiences and the young-at-heart of all ages.1985-6 BROADCASTS: CBC National & Local TV