Throwback Thursday: Freewheelin', Arguably the First Mountain Bike Film Ever

Dec 9, 2021
by wolfruck  


1985 RELEASE SYNOPSIS:

They're called "Mountain Bikes" or "Fat Tire Flyers" by off-road enthusiasts and these dynamic human powered machines are at the leading edge of the bicycling revival sweeping the globe today.

Action-packed and instructive, this film brings alive the new-found freedom, challenge and adventure which characterizes this exciting variation of self-propelled sport and recreation.

Featuring expert bike handling and astounding trick riding skills, this film is pure motivational entertainment for youthful audiences and the young-at-heart of all ages.

1985-6 BROADCASTS: CBC National & Local TV

