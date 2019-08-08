Throwback Thursday: Gee Atherton's History at Rampage

2003

2012

With the news that Gee Atherton will be sending it at Rampage this year, take a look back at Gee's previous attempts at conquering the infamous event.The first year that Gee Atherton headed out to the Utah desert was back in 2003 for the 3rd edition of Rampage. His first attempt did not go to plan with a spectacular crash in practice that saw him quickly heading off to the local hospital. He would be back for redemption soon.The following year the young Atherton returned and pulled out another impressive run that placed him just two points behind Kyle Strait in second place. His crash the year before did nothing to slow him down and Gee proved he had the credentials to pull off a top spot against some of freeride's best competitors.After taking a four-year break, Rampage returned with a stacked field of riders and it would be Brandon Semenuk's first victory in the desert. But 2008 was another disastrous year for Gee as five minutes before the final runs began, the then DH World Champion went down on the slowest part of his run and separated his shoulder.In 2010, Rampage saw 21 riders surviving to finals and it was another great year for Gee as he took his second runner-up finish behind Cam Zink. Then 25, he also sent one of the legendary gaps when he landed his huge gap to wallride.It seems like Gee was never able to have two good years in a row as in 2012 he would crash hard both in practice and in finals. The crash during his final run is horrific to watch as he goes off line in the air and catches the side of a cliff and goes flying off the bike. Despite his history of crashing out at the event when he does manage to stay on his bike Gee has always placed in second and currently sits as the joint 10th most successful rider at Rampage with Antoine Bizet.