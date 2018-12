A few weeks ago we looked back at bike vs machine , now we're doing bike vs bird. In 2012, Gee Atherton took to Antur Stiniog to be chased down by the world's fastest bird, a peregrine falcon.The bird is apparently capable of 200 mph but Gee has the advantage of a twisting track to keep the bird on its talons. Time for a look back on a truly wild video.