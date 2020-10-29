Throwback Thursday: George Brannigan's Rowdy 2015 Queenstown Shredit

Oct 29, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Queenstown Shredit with George Brannigan

by TheMaraeTV
Views: 235,451    Faves: 3,220    Comments: 100


Everything you could want in a shredit.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Throwback Thursday George Brannigan


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Forever cemented in mtb folklore
  • 1 0
 One of the best edits ever. That opening scrub was gold.
  • 1 0
 This is still my favorite riding edit with music
  • 1 0
 Full blown double horn dog reverse goose neck AF edit.
  • 1 0
 This is what you watch before a ride! All-time favorite!
  • 1 0
 That was wild!
  • 1 0
 F@ck yeah!????
  • 1 0
 So good! Parkinson!

