Throwback Thursday: George Brannigan's Rowdy 2015 Queenstown Shredit
Oct 29, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Queenstown Shredit with George Brannigan
by
TheMaraeTV
Views: 235,451
Faves:
3,220
Comments: 100
Everything you could want in a shredit.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Throwback Thursday
George Brannigan
8 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
blackapturphoto
(35 mins ago)
Forever cemented in mtb folklore
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(28 mins ago)
One of the best edits ever. That opening scrub was gold.
[Reply]
1
0
crashtor
(22 mins ago)
This is still my favorite riding edit with music
[Reply]
1
0
bretthudson
(7 mins ago)
Full blown double horn dog reverse goose neck AF edit.
[Reply]
1
0
eric-w
(2 mins ago)
This is what you watch before a ride! All-time favorite!
[Reply]
1
0
smartfartbart
(50 mins ago)
That was wild!
[Reply]
1
0
theyorkshiredbag
(25 mins ago)
F@ck yeah!????
[Reply]
1
0
supersheep
(14 mins ago)
So good! Parkinson!
[Reply]
