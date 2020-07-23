Photo Story: Sven Martin's Favourite Shots of Martin Maes

I got my start as a race photographer thanks to GT back in 2008, and I’ve been part of the family ever since.



Somebody else who has spent his whole career with one brand, almost unheard of in today’s sports arena is Martin Maes. How does one even begin to document this young man’s career trajectory? While I have thousands of photographs of him, I thought it best to begin with a timeline of photos. From my earliest to my last including some career highlights in between. — Sven Martin