Throwback Thursday: Hans Rey's 1995 GT vs. His Current Ride in 'We've Come a Long Way' Video

Not many professional athletes have the opportunity to grow with their sport the way that Hans Rey has. Having spent over 25 as a professional mountain biker, Hans has been around for nearly every major technological advancement our sport has seen. We thought that it would be fun to compare Hans' bike from 1995 to his current setup. Enjoy!


Hans Rey s Bikes




15 Comments

  • 13 0
 NO WAY REY!
Man, we really have come a long way! Not only are bikes so much better these days, but you can actually pick what you want depending on your personal preference.
20 years ago you were happy if the bike didn´t break
10 years ago you were happy if it (more or less) did what it was supposed to do
today I can have a snappy, fun, trail bike that pedals well but also is fun on the downs - or a burly downhill machine that is still pedal-able

and still people complain Smile
  • 1 0
 Want this one of the bikes he had nicked last year?
  • 3 0
 Well, we did not reach this point because 20 years ago people did not complain about their bikes not breaking or that we settled for mediocrity 10 years ago. Pushing things forward one complaint at a time. Wink
  • 6 0
 Zaskar LE in raw aluminum was the dream man!

(and Ti Xizang was the wet dream)
  • 1 0
 Loved the cherry red version, too.
  • 3 0
 Went to one of his talks last year with the misses, one of the nicest and most interesting guys I have met (not just the riding or the sponsorship deals he talked about but charity work as well). 90’s mountain biking legend.
  • 1 0
 Did I miss the bit where Hans did all the trick stuff on the 2020 bike? Wink
Versatility victory goes to the 1995 zaskar (most peoples dream from that era), it just wasn't as fast down the hill but it made it down.

Bikes have come so far since 1995.
  • 3 4
 The mtb industry does love to pat itself on the back.
Personally I find it annoying that it took 25 for bikes to get to where we are.
Most of that time was spent not concentrating on what actually makes real difference (geometry) and instead on marketing and faff.
If companies had done real R&D, it would have taken 5-10 years
  • 1 0
 Just listening to Hans laugh and giggle having fun on his bikes (old or new) made me laugh and giggle.

Ride on!
  • 1 0
 It's been a while since Hans put that 1995 jersey on... it seems to have shrunk a little Wink
  • 2 0
 just saying this guy is 53 and still a fucking machine. true OG
  • 1 0
 Only 53! I thought he was older, apologies..
  • 2 0
 @jjhobbs: He might have the face of someone that's spent a life outdoors and had a few too many bike crashes; but he's got the body and fitness of someone who has spent their life outdoors riding bikes. I know what I want in 2 decades time
  • 2 0
 Hans Rey you made my day!
  • 1 0
 Total Legend!

Post a Comment



