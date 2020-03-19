Throwback Thursday: Hans Rey's 1995 GT vs. His Current Ride in 'We've Come a Long Way' Video

Not many professional athletes have the opportunity to grow with their sport the way that Hans Rey has. Having spent over 25 as a professional mountain biker, Hans has been around for nearly every major technological advancement our sport has seen. We thought that it would be fun to compare Hans' bike from 1995 to his current setup. Enjoy!
Man, we really have come a long way! Not only are bikes so much better these days, but you can actually pick what you want depending on your personal preference.
20 years ago you were happy if the bike didn´t break
10 years ago you were happy if it (more or less) did what it was supposed to do
today I can have a snappy, fun, trail bike that pedals well but also is fun on the downs - or a burly downhill machine that is still pedal-able
and still people complain
(and Ti Xizang was the wet dream)
Versatility victory goes to the 1995 zaskar (most peoples dream from that era), it just wasn't as fast down the hill but it made it down.
Bikes have come so far since 1995.
Personally I find it annoying that it took 25 for bikes to get to where we are.
Most of that time was spent not concentrating on what actually makes real difference (geometry) and instead on marketing and faff.
If companies had done real R&D, it would have taken 5-10 years
Ride on!
