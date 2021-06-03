Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?

After last week's dive into the changes in bike geometry over the past 10 years, we took some inspiration from pb user @grononosse who suggested we should look at how much prices have changed in the same time period too.
We've always believed that you get more value for money in 2021 than you did in 2011 but we couldn't be sure until we put it to the test. Of course, it's never going to be possible to compare apples to apples here and a lot has changed in the past ten years, including the number of chainrings, the sizes of wheels, and the components on the frames. Despite this, we've tried to compare bikes that are as similar as possible in intentions and build.
The buying power of a dollar has also changed. Because of this, we've given each bike 2 prices - its original price in 2011 and how much that amount of money would be worth in 2021. To do this we used the CPI Inflation Calculator (thanks @ohbmxer) that can be found here.
Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Expert
Yeti Sb66
Trek Session
Giant Reign
Intense Tracer
Santa Cruz V10
Cannondale Scalpel
Shimano Deore XT
Fox 34
Bonus: What do you get for $3,000?
$3,000 is a good benchmark for intermediate-level mountain bikes and it's the cut-off point we used for our recent Value Bike Field Trip. Less expensive bikes are where we believe the biggest gains have been made in terms of value for money so we wanted to select a handful of models at this price bracket to check those differences. We used the Ibis Ripley AF from the most recent Field Trip as the modern benchmark bike as it was Levy and Sarah's favorite and compared it from 3 models with around the same price tag in 2011.
2021 - Ibis Ripley AF
2011
78 Comments
Pro-tip: When you change jobs, do not let them strong-arm you into telling you how much you make at your current position. They only use that information to figure out how much they can low-ball the salary offer.
When asked, just say that you've looked at what the current market value is for that job at your level of experience, and you'll be happy to talk more about compensation when the hiring process gets to that point.
To be fair, I usually just ask salary in the first call. I took a lot of calls last time I switched jobs (I am a CPA and get a lot of headhunters reaching out) and it is not worth me considering a company if they don't pay properly.
Priceless
...though the 1999 bike would snap in half if you pushed it to do what the 2021 hardtail can do. I don't even take mine on the trails, its been demoted to pulling the Burley trailer
And yes I know I am spoiled. I love my 2018 Altitude...
2021 tacoma, 4dr trd offroad - $39,500
3.4% a year
The Yeti only went up by 1.2% a year. Nearly 1/3 as much.
And it’ll keep going up by that much as long as consumers keep buying them. Prices wouldn’t increase that crazy fast if people wouldn’t buy the latest and greatest every other year.
We vote with our dollars daily.
Post a Comment