Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?

Jun 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
After last week's dive into the changes in bike geometry over the past 10 years, we took some inspiration from pb user @grononosse who suggested we should look at how much prices have changed in the same time period too.

We've always believed that you get more value for money in 2021 than you did in 2011 but we couldn't be sure until we put it to the test. Of course, it's never going to be possible to compare apples to apples here and a lot has changed in the past ten years, including the number of chainrings, the sizes of wheels, and the components on the frames. Despite this, we've tried to compare bikes that are as similar as possible in intentions and build.

The buying power of a dollar has also changed. Because of this, we've given each bike 2 prices - its original price in 2011 and how much that amount of money would be worth in 2021. To do this we used the CPI Inflation Calculator (thanks @ohbmxer) that can be found here.


Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Expert


2011

Model: Specialized Stumpjumper FSR Expert EVO - aluminum frame
Fork: Fox F150 RL
Shock: Fox RP23-S with Boost Valve
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 / SRAM X7 / SRAM X9
Brakes: Avid Elixir CR SL
Wheels: Roval Traverse AL
2011 Price: $4,100
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $4,971.88
More info
2021

Model: Stumpjumper EVO Expert - carbon frame
Fork: Fox Float 36 Performance Elite
Shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Code RS
Wheels: Roval Traverse 29


Price: $6,000
More info



Yeti Sb66


2011

Model: Yeti SB66 Pro XTR - aluminum frame
Fork: Float 32 RLC
Shock: Fox RP23-S
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: Mavic Crossmax ST
2011 Price: $6,150
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $7,457.81
More info
2021

Model: Yeti SB 150 T1 (Turq carbon frame)
Fork: Fox Float 38 Factory
Shock: Fox X2 Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Brakes: Shimano XT
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700

Price: $7,000
More info


Trek Session

Trek Session 9.9 Photo by Sterling Lorence

2011

Model: Trek Session 9.9 - carbon frame
Fork: Fox Factory Series 40 Fit RC2
Shock: Fox DHX RC4
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH
Brakes: Avid Elixir X0
Wheels: DT Swiss 240
2011 Price: $8929.99
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $10,828.98
More info
2021

Model: Trek Session 9.9 29 - carbon frame
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Bontrager Line DH 30

Price: $7,999.99
More info

Giant Reign


2011

Model: Giant Reign 0 - aluminum frame
Fork: Fox 32 Talas FIT
Shock: Fox Float RP23
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT
Brakes: Avid Elixir CR
Wheels: DT Swiss Tricon
2011 Price: $4,850
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $5,881.37
More info
2021

Model: Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 1 - carbon frame
Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite
Shock: Fox Float X2 Performance
Drivetrain: SRAM GX
Brakes: Shimano SLX
Wheels: Giant TR-1 29 alloy
Price: $5,750
More info


Intense Tracer

side shot

2011

Model: Intense Tracer 2 - aluminum frame
Fork: Fox Talas 36 FIT RLC
Shock: Fox RP23
Drivetrain: SRAM X9
Brakes: Avid Elixir 9
Wheels: Sunn Charger Expert
2011 Price: $4,495
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $5,450.87
More info
2021

Model: Intense Tracer Pro - carbon frame
Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite
Shock: Fox Float DHX2 Performance Elite
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Brakes: Shimano XT
Wheels: Ethirteen LG1 Enduro Race

Price: $5,899
More info

Santa Cruz V10


2011

Model: Santa Cruz V-10 Carbon
Fork: RockShox Boxxer World Cup
Shock: RockShox Vivid Air
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: Avid Elixir CR Mag
Wheels: DT FR FR600 w/ DT 440 hubs
2011 Price: $6,972
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $8,454.61
More info
2021

Model: DH X01 / Carbon CC / MX
Fork: Fox 40 Factory
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory Coil
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: RaceFace ARC HD 30 w/ DT Swiss 350 ISO
Price: $8,799
More info

Cannondale Scalpel


2011

Model: Cannondale Scalpel Ultimate
Fork: Lefty Speed Carbon
Shock: Rockshox Monarch RT3
Drivetrain: SRAM XX
Brakes: SRAM XX
Wheels: DT Swiss XCR 1.2 carbon
2011 Price: $9,599
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $11,640.25
More info
2021

Model: Cannondale Scalpel Hi-MOD Ultimate
Fork: Lefty Ocho Carbon
Shock: Fox Float DPS
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Wheels: ENVE M525 Carbon / DT Swiss hubs

Price: $13,000
More info

Shimano Deore XT

Shimano XT

2011

Derailleur: RD-M780 Shadow
2011 Price $109.99
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $133.38

Cassette: CS-M771 10 speed 11-36T
2011 Price: $99.99
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $121.25

Crankset: FC-M780 (double ring)
2011 Price: $319.99
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $388.04

Brakes: Servo-Wave Deore XT
2011 Price $159.99 (one full brake set)
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $194.01

More info
2021

Derailleur: RD-M8100 - SGS Shadow

Price $114.99

Cassette: 12 speed 10-51

Price $159.99

Crankset: FC M8100-1 (single ring)

Price $219.98

Brakes: BL-M8100 + BR-M8120

Price $209.99 (one full brake set)

More info

Fox 34


2011

Model: 34 Talas 29 Factory
Travel110-140mm (adjustable)
Damper Fit]
2011 Price $1030
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $1,249.03

More info
2021

Model: Fox 34 Factory
Travel110-140mm (adjustable)
Damper Fit4

Price: $969

More info

Bonus: What do you get for $3,000?

$3,000 is a good benchmark for intermediate-level mountain bikes and it's the cut-off point we used for our recent Value Bike Field Trip. Less expensive bikes are where we believe the biggest gains have been made in terms of value for money so we wanted to select a handful of models at this price bracket to check those differences. We used the Ibis Ripley AF from the most recent Field Trip as the modern benchmark bike as it was Levy and Sarah's favorite and compared it from 3 models with around the same price tag in 2011.

2021 - Ibis Ripley AF

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021


Model: Ibis Ripley AF
Fork: Fox Float 34 Performance
Shock: Fox Performance Series Float DPS with EVOL
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore
Brakes: Shimano Deore
Wheels: Ibis S35 Aluminum
Price: $2,999 as tested in the Field Trip (now $3,199)
More info


2011

Kona Entourage

GT Force

Model: GT Force 2.0
Fork: Rock Shox Sektor TK
Shock: Fox Float RL
Drivetrain: SRAM X7 10 speed
Brakes: Avid Elixir 5
Wheels: Alex TD24 w/ GT All-Terra

2011 Price: $2,649
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $3,212.32
More info
Kona Entourage

Model: Kona Entourage
Fork: RockShox Domain R
Shock: Fox Van R
Drivetrain: SRAM X7
Brakes: Avid Code R
Wheels: SunRingle MTX 33 w/ Formula hubs

2011 Price: $2,799
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $3,394.21
More info
Norco Range

Model: Norco Range 3
Fork: Rock Shox Lyrik 115-160 mm U-Turn
Shock: Rockshox Monarch R
Drivetrain: SRAM X7
Brakes: Avid Elixir 3
Wheels: Alex SX 44 w/ Formula & Shimano hubs
2011 Price: $2,415
Price Adjusted for Inflation: $2,928.56
More info


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Throwback Thursday


78 Comments

  • 121 0
 I wish my salary increased as much as inflation does
  • 37 0
 don't you just love doing the same or more work each year for the LESS.
  • 28 2
 Change jobs often. Only way this day and age. Unless you just really pressure your boss and you are in the right position.
  • 3 0
 bingo
  • 23 0
 if you're not getting annual raises then you're pretty much taking pay cuts every year
  • 1 0
 @HB208: that’s been the most successful method I’ve found
  • 14 0
 @HB208:

Pro-tip: When you change jobs, do not let them strong-arm you into telling you how much you make at your current position. They only use that information to figure out how much they can low-ball the salary offer.

When asked, just say that you've looked at what the current market value is for that job at your level of experience, and you'll be happy to talk more about compensation when the hiring process gets to that point.
  • 1 1
 Ah... If I had a dollar for every time I thought that, or heard someone else say it. Smile
  • 2 0
 Exactly. That balances out any "decrease" in relative price for many people.
  • 3 0
 @TrailFeatures: I don't. I literally just negotiate on what I think is fair. I recently took a job that I think my salary is a bit under market for a similar position, but I also have three years of experience in the field vs the 7-8 they were looking for (which I think is a reasonable timeframe). I went from a senior to a manager and got a 40% raise anyways, so it was worth moving. I'll prove myself this year and then talk about a comp adjustment closer to market.

To be fair, I usually just ask salary in the first call. I took a lot of calls last time I switched jobs (I am a CPA and get a lot of headhunters reaching out) and it is not worth me considering a company if they don't pay properly.
  • 3 0
 @TrailFeatures: In California, it's illegal for an employer to ask your current salary. For exactly the reasons you cite.
  • 2 0
 Looks like around 20% inflation in 10 years. Really not much. Perhaps you should move south? I'm not tooting my own horn and I could lose my job tomorrow *knocks on wood*. But I've been at the same company for 16 years and just checked, my salary has gone up 46% since 2011. I could see from year-to-year maybe not keeping up with inflation on a bad year. But in 10 years? I dunno, maybe time to start looking elsewhere.
  • 11 4
 @Marquis: Everything is against some law in California
  • 8 0
 @DERPOWaterpig: According to Cal., your comment may cause cancer
  • 2 0
 @HB208: make yourself important and then put the screws to them.
  • 1 0
 @reverend27: That's the plan.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: at the very least it might hurt someone's feelings.
  • 47 0
 Complaining about how much bikes cost?

Priceless
  • 43 0
 Don't knock my preconceived notions with data, Pinkbike.
  • 10 0
 Yeah, well, y'know, that's just, like uhh, your opinion man.
  • 1 0
 Yea exactly. Reason being people think about the $3000 aluminum bike they bought in 2011 and compare that to the $16,000 e-bike they see reviewed on here. Or a blinged out XC race bike for $11k. Start comparing apples to apples and it's a different story.
  • 2 0
 It's almost as if the good ol' days weren't really that good
  • 18 1
 OK now do 2001 vs 2021.
  • 11 1
 did the math on my 1999 S-Works hardtail....$2,499 USD new in 1999....that would be $4,061.00 today. By comparison a Specialized S-Works Epic hardtail today is $10,000.00. Oof.


...though the 1999 bike would snap in half if you pushed it to do what the 2021 hardtail can do. I don't even take mine on the trails, its been demoted to pulling the Burley trailer
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: That also seems like an apples to oranges comparison; you could build a hell of an alu hardtail for $4k.
  • 1 0
 @theextremist04: completely agree....article was comparing models so that's where I was going with that. Personally, I don't think you need to be paying anywhere over $4-5k for a hardtail unless you are racing. Like you said, $4k can get you a really nice hardtail (full XT, fox factory, carbon rims, etc...).
  • 11 0
 What you can't put a price on is how much better today's bikes handle with current frame geometry. Sometimes I see good deals on older bikes and consider picking one up for friends to ride. But then I remember the short reach, 68 degree head angle, qr rear axle and 3 by drivetrain and I think " who the heck wants to ride that thing ".
And yes I know I am spoiled. I love my 2018 Altitude...
  • 3 3
 75% of bikes in the pinkbike buy and sell are junk b/c of dated geo!
  • 3 0
 short reach? depends on which year you talking baout. Specialized pitch 2011+- had great reach (L 475, XL 495), Years after bike industry started shorting it... geometrygeeks.bike/bike/specialized-pitch-pro-2011 pitch was working great as AM/ Trail, unbeliavable chassis.
  • 1 0
 @flattire: I just recently sold my 2009 Intense Slopestyle. Yeah, it's a 26" wheeled bike. But it was really designed to be a shorter travel park bike. So the geometry was pretty progressive for it's time. Otherwise, I would've either just kept it for nostalgia. Or end up just giving it away to some deserving who was in need of a starter bike. But, all that being said. I absolutely love my Devinci Spartan 29! No regrets there! Beast of a bike!! Smile
  • 1 0
 @S851: Wow thats amazing. Cool bike! I wonder why that style didn't dominate after that?
  • 9 0
 My 2021 Status cost $2599 - Specialized please make more of these bikes. Two of my friends bought them as well. Can’t go wrong with Fox 36 Rhythm, DPX2 performance, SRAM NX and Code R brakes for this price point. It’s less than cost of almost all Carbon frames. Still patiently waiting on @Pinkbike to write a review.
  • 4 0
 They actually did write a review. But then the quickly took it down.
  • 1 0
 Price has gone up to 3k
  • 7 0
 So in short, not as much as everybody whines about.
  • 2 0
 I refuse to stop complaining about these supposedly crazy prices! You can't make me.
  • 6 0
 Do the same for the used bike prices on your Buy/Sell. 2019 vs 2021
  • 5 0
 People are about to learn that their employers have been screwing them for the last decade (more accurately since 2008 ).
  • 5 1
 I knew that bikes didn't cost more! I will wait 10 years to buy a new Yeti and it will be $500 less than it is now. Yes!
  • 3 0
 Great article! I appreciate the research that went into it. The real takeaway should be how much better bikes have become in the past 10 years.
  • 2 0
 isnt that kind of irrelevant? if we compared bikes from 10 years ago with bikes from 20 years ago we'd be saying the same thing?
  • 5 1
 The world famous dentist bike has gotten cheaper?!
  • 2 0
 i think that what $500 could get you has changed rapidly. im an exception. I got 1x drivetrain and hydralic brakes for $500 (21 polygon relic evo 27.5
  • 2 0
 TALAS fork, get that sh*t out of here. lets make a 150mm fork with 32 sanctions and make it even crappier with some travel adjust that no one uses and ruins the suppleness.
  • 2 0
 2011 tacoma, 4dr trd offroad- $26,145
2021 tacoma, 4dr trd offroad - $39,500

3.4% a year


The Yeti only went up by 1.2% a year. Nearly 1/3 as much.
  • 1 0
 Yeah it’s nuts!
And it’ll keep going up by that much as long as consumers keep buying them. Prices wouldn’t increase that crazy fast if people wouldn’t buy the latest and greatest every other year.
We vote with our dollars daily.
  • 1 0
 @joedave: people dont see it as a $40,000 truck though, they see it as a $499 per month truck. Seems a lot cheaper when you put it that way. More people with a spare $500 per month than 40k burning a hole in their pocket. Different times.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a Session costs less now.
  • 1 0
 Adjusted for growth in my dentist's profit sharing account, that 2011 $6150 Yeti is $21525, making today's Yeti an absolute steal.
  • 2 0
 should do a pre-Covid vs current status...seems the last 18 months its been more that just "inflation"
  • 2 0
 Love it. Pinkbike, please subscribe me to the next iteration of this article. Beam it directly into my brain in 2031.
  • 3 0
 Man it would be nice if wages kept up with inflation too.
  • 2 0
 2010 bought iron horse top specificaion for 2000£ now top specification bike is 10000£. big difference !!!
  • 1 0
 Man Avid Elixir dominated the market back then. Anyone have a comment on how they were? Got back into mtb in the last four years and brakes sure are great these days.
  • 2 0
 Wait....what? A Cannondale that cost $13k? Woof...
  • 1 0
 That was the most shocking thing to me too.
  • 1 0
 Hell, I didn't know Cannondale still made bikes!!! I have not seen one on the trails in SO CAL in a couple years..
  • 2 0
 No Sram drivetrain pricing comparison?
  • 2 0
 Should have adjusted for wage deflation
  • 1 0
 Man, I almost forgot about how cool we thought travel adjust forks were in 2011.
  • 1 0
 In 2011 didn't people start to understand how stupid the Lefty was? Guess not...
  • 1 0
 My top shelf, '97 FSR Enduro - cost $1,800. That was closeout too.
  • 2 0
 Inflation is a bitch
  • 2 0
 Only if you are that guy who wants to buy a cannondale
  • 1 0
 give it a year
  • 1 0
 @stflood: so it will get worse?
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: not for bikes, just in general. Especially as someone who is going to graduate high school in a couple years, and is going to buy a car soon and is wanting to buy a decent full suspension bike too. I am finding out that life is super expensive.
  • 2 1
 Brought to you by Backcountry.com, LLC
  • 1 0
 Killer GEO with a Mullet…
  • 1 0
 Better to compare prices between pre-Covid and now.
  • 1 0
 Should have included bike weight in the comparisons.
  • 1 2
 This inflation thing is rubbish. There are so many factors determining the price now and then.
  • 5 8
 please tell me where you find a full set of xt brakes for 209$....
  • 1 0
 I hope that's a typo since that's the cost of one brake lever, caliper, and hose only.
  • 1 0
 that is what i came down here to comment as well
  • 1 0
 Thanks, that’s been made clearer now
Below threshold threads are hidden

