Throwback Thursday: Jackson Goldstone's Run Bike to Kindergarten

Jul 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Jackson Run Bike to kindergarten.

by peytodog
Views: 1,039,546    Faves: 4,581    Comments: 539


This weekend, Jackson Goldstone not only won the junior World Cup in Les Gets as a first-year junior but he did so with a time faster than any of the Elite racers too. Of course, the conditions played a part in this but it sees him follow in the footsteps of Finn Iles and Vali Holl, two incredibly successful juniors that are now among the fastest racers in the World.

Jackson Goldstone on his way to winning the junior men s race

Jackson's first elite World Cup win was impressive but for most fans it has been a long time coming. Today, we're taking it back to 2010 and the first time Jackson Goldstone came across our radar. Published almost 11 years ago to the day, 'Jackson Run Bike to Kindergarten' is the most-watched video on Pinkbike's player with more than a million views. It shows Jackson take the scenic route to school with visits to the skatepark, some trails and a bench drop to flat.

Since then he hasn't rested on his laurels though and has been steadily working his way up towards World Cup racing. Here are the highlights of Goldstone's rise from kindergarten shredder to World Cup winner.

Testing a kids' dh bike with Canfiedl

Jackson and our Canfield Brothers KDH prototype
Canfield started its KDH project as a way to provide bikes for the next generation of shredders so there was no better test pilot than Goldstone. With 120mm travel, 20” wheels and a concentric BB pivot design, it was designed to give the feel of a full DH bike, only scaled down for small riders.

Jumping the Woodward Megaramp at 10 Years Old

10 Year Old Jackson Goldstone Jumps Mega Ramp

by WoodwardMTB
Views: 116,644    Faves: 361    Comments: 41

Goldstone showed how he was getting on with the bike a year later when he hit the Woodward Megaramp for the first time

Riding Whistler with Stevie Smith

Jackson Goldstone and Stevie Smith OneObsession

by oakley
Views: 58,765    Faves: 460    Comments: 15

Jackson showed he was a racer as much as a freerider in 2015 when he featured in this edit ripping with Stevie Smith. RIP Stevie.

Racing success at Serfauss Fiss Ladis

The iXS Rookies Championship is the biggest proving ground for riders too young to race World Cups. Jackson has been making the trip over to Serfauss to race there since 2017 and has earned a silver medal and two wins in his age class. This video shows him riding in the area in 2018.

Picking Up a Trek Sponsorship

Jackson Goldstone signs with Trek.
Jackson first picked up his Trek sponsorship in 2018 and has stayed with the brand ever since. Check out our bike check of his custom extra small Session on new bike day, here

Becoming a regular face at Freeride Events

Audi Nines, Crankworx, even FEST Series, Jackson has ticked them all off before he's old enough to drink.

Winning Whip Offs at Crankworx Rotorua

More than just competing though, Jackson actually won the Whip Off at Crankworx Rotorua last year on a tricky, windy night.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Throwback Thursday Jackson Goldstone


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Send him to the olympics already!
  • 2 0
 ....I just need to quit riding bikes.
  • 1 0
 And just came 3rd at his first EWS! Kid is a full package!
  • 1 0
 I did childhood wrong…..
  • 1 0
 You try too hard, to make him the second Finn Iles !

