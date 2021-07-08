Throwback Thursday: Jackson Goldstone's Run Bike to Kindergarten

This weekend, Jackson Goldstone not only won the junior World Cup in Les Gets as a first-year junior
but he did so with a time faster than any of the Elite racers too
. Of course, the conditions played a part in this but it sees him follow in the footsteps of Finn Iles and Vali Holl, two incredibly successful juniors that are now among the fastest racers in the World.
Jackson's first elite World Cup win was impressive but for most fans it has been a long time coming. Today, we're taking it back to 2010 and the first time Jackson Goldstone came across our radar. Published almost 11 years ago to the day, 'Jackson Run Bike to Kindergarten' is the most-watched video on Pinkbike's player with more than a million views. It shows Jackson take the scenic route to school with visits to the skatepark, some trails and a bench drop to flat.
Since then he hasn't rested on his laurels though and has been steadily working his way up towards World Cup racing. Here are the highlights of Goldstone's rise from kindergarten shredder to World Cup winner.Testing a kids' dh bike with CanfiedlJumping the Woodward Megaramp at 10 Years Old
Goldstone showed how he was getting on with the bike a year later when he hit the Woodward Megaramp for the first timeRiding Whistler with Stevie Smith
Jackson showed he was a racer as much as a freerider in 2015 when he featured in this edit ripping with Stevie Smith. RIP Stevie.Racing success at Serfauss Fiss Ladis
The iXS Rookies Championship is the biggest proving ground for riders too young to race World Cups. Jackson has been making the trip over to Serfauss to race there since 2017 and has earned a silver medal and two wins in his age class. This video shows him riding in the area in 2018.Picking Up a Trek SponsorshipBecoming a regular face at Freeride Events
Audi Nines, Crankworx, even FEST Series, Jackson has ticked them all off before he's old enough to drink.Winning Whip Offs at Crankworx Rotorua
More than just competing though, Jackson actually won the Whip Off at Crankworx Rotorua last year on a tricky, windy night.
5 Comments
Post a Comment