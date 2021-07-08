Throwback Thursday: Jackson Goldstone's Run Bike to Kindergarten

Testing a kids' dh bike with Canfiedl

Canfield started its KDH project as a way to provide bikes for the next generation of shredders so there was no better test pilot than Goldstone. With 120mm travel, 20” wheels and a concentric BB pivot design, it was designed to give the feel of a full DH bike, only scaled down for small riders.

Jumping the Woodward Megaramp at 10 Years Old

Goldstone showed how he was getting on with the bike a year later when he hit the Woodward Megaramp for the first time

Riding Whistler with Stevie Smith

Jackson showed he was a racer as much as a freerider in 2015 when he featured in this edit ripping with Stevie Smith. RIP Stevie.

Racing success at Serfauss Fiss Ladis

The iXS Rookies Championship is the biggest proving ground for riders too young to race World Cups. Jackson has been making the trip over to Serfauss to race there since 2017 and has earned a silver medal and two wins in his age class. This video shows him riding in the area in 2018.

Picking Up a Trek Sponsorship

Becoming a regular face at Freeride Events

Audi Nines, Crankworx, even FEST Series, Jackson has ticked them all off before he's old enough to drink.

Winning Whip Offs at Crankworx Rotorua

More than just competing though, Jackson actually won the Whip Off at Crankworx Rotorua last year on a tricky, windy night.