Throwback Thursday: Jared Graves' World Champs Medal on an Enduro Bike

My actual race run was a bit of a blur. The track had deteriorated quite a bit from the morning’s practice and was very dry and loose again, just how I like it! I knew that you had to be fresh to make the most of the jumps and pedaling at the bottom, so I made sure that I stayed smooth and clean up top to preserve energy. I took it easy on the pedaling and just pumped to maintain and gain speed on everything. When I got to the pedaling section my breathing rate was well under control and I still felt fresh and I got good backsides on the two main 60ft jumps. This was probably the most important part of the whole run; if you didn't get good backsides and pump from the jumps, you lost a lot of speed and momentum into the pedaling. I got into a good rhythm by not going too hard early and sustained my power over the whole straight. At the end of the pedaling and jumps, I still had a lot left in the legs and lungs. You just get another gear come race run, and I felt like I may have not given enough. I also found I couldn't pedal too hard. Pedaling any harder and I would’ve completely flat landed every jump on the straight. I was in a good position to finish strong.



I gave it all I had over the last minute, pedaling wherever I could and trying to stay off the brakes in all the high speed turns at the bottom. In the last 10 seconds, I knew I was on a good run. I just kept going with all I had and crossed the line over 12-seconds on the fastest time to that point. My time goal had been 4 minutes, and I just missed it by coming in at 4.01. I had set myself up for a long afternoon in the hot seat… just as I had planned! — Jared Graves