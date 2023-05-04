Throwback Thursday: Kranked 5 Turns 20

The freeride movement was in full swing in 2003, back when huge hucks and tall skinnies were all the rage. Kranked 5, filmed by Bjorn Enga, captures the time period perfectly thanks to a cast of heavy hitters including Tyler 'Super T' Klassen, Darren Berrecloth, Ryan Leech, Thomas Vanderham, and Andrew Shandro.Looking at the footage, the vast majority of the big moves in this film still hold up, 20 years later, a testament to the skill of all the riders involved.I was working at a small bike shop in Colorado back in 2003, and I remember watching the Kranked 5 VHS tape over and over again, dreaming about riding sketchy freeride lines, and trying to figure out how to make a trip up to the promised land of British Columbia.If you've never seen it, or even if you’ve watched it hundreds of times, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. It's a good one.