Throwback Thursday: Kranked 5 Turns 20

May 4, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

The freeride movement was in full swing in 2003, back when huge hucks and tall skinnies were all the rage. Kranked 5, filmed by Bjorn Enga, captures the time period perfectly thanks to a cast of heavy hitters including Tyler 'Super T' Klassen, Darren Berrecloth, Ryan Leech, Thomas Vanderham, and Andrew Shandro.

Looking at the footage, the vast majority of the big moves in this film still hold up, 20 years later, a testament to the skill of all the riders involved.

I was working at a small bike shop in Colorado back in 2003, and I remember watching the Kranked 5 VHS tape over and over again, dreaming about riding sketchy freeride lines, and trying to figure out how to make a trip up to the promised land of British Columbia.

If you've never seen it, or even if you’ve watched it hundreds of times, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. It's a good one.



15 Comments

  • 1 0
 1000% the reason I got way into biking. I watched kranked and went and took off my front derailleur on my xc hardtail, put on a chain guide and started "huckin my meat" off of every stair set in sight hahahahahaha!! This is gold, thanks for the reboot
  • 1 0
 2003 I probably just got my Azonic Eliminator with a Romic shock and the double crown Marzo Jr. T that had 9mm QR dropouts. Talk about a flexy fork. And the shock seemed to destroy seals every couple of rides.
  • 1 0
 same lol.
  • 1 0
 2003 I was working in a shop and called Marzoochi to get a shop deal on a 888. They were out of stock so I ended up with a Monster T. I am still convinced that was the best fork I ever owned.
  • 1 0
 I remember thinking back then that the way freeriding was progressing each year, I was sure that in just a few years that riders would be hitting 100 foot drops. Turns out this was just about as big as it ever got
  • 3 0
 I was learning how to ride with training wheels.
  • 1 0
 I remember being most stoked for Super T's part because it was the year after he won Rampage. These were the golden years for Kranked, that's for sure.
  • 1 0
 I was riding a 2003 Giant AC. At some point I swapped the Z1 fork to a Super T which helped the 69.5 deg stock HTA a little.
  • 1 0
 Respect to Kranked, but I think the NWD series started about this time and blew Kranked out of the water.
  • 1 0
 Bikes where not as capable but man the vibes with friends in the woods with your bike was unbeatable!
  • 1 0
 No selfie speeches, no Gopro's on chin mounts and not an E-bike in sight, oh the Glory Days!
  • 2 0
 Chris Glew. That is all.
  • 1 0
 Bring back that hair!
  • 1 0
 Banshees, Big Hits, M1s and Monsters.
  • 1 0
 24 ain't dead! Lol





