Throwback Thursday: Looking Back on Brett Rheeder's 9 Years with Trek

My home has always been in Ontario. I wanted to tell the story of where I live and where i come from, my whole family lives within 50km of each other in southern Ontario. My cousins let me use their farm land to build the course. We hoped the dirt was going to be good, but as soon as we dug into the ground we know it was gold and the best part is it's only 4kms from my house. I know that Ontario is not ideal for mountain biking, but with a little work I feel it can be, and that's what I wanted to show. For me, This is Home. — Brett Rheeder