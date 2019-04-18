Throwback Thursday: Maribor Through the Years

1999

Women

Men



2000 - 2002

2007

2008

2009

2010

The World Cup first hit Maribor in 1999 as the second round of the Diesel World Cup. It was a year that would see Steve Peat and Nico Vouilloz tussle for dominance and they were a step above in the first ever race here. Peaty had won Les Gets but Vouilloz took top honours in Slovenia by 3.5 seconds. The rest of the field couldn't get within nine seconds.In the women's race, Anne Caroline Chausson was at the height of her powers and beat second placed Leigh Donovan by more than seven seconds.We unfortunately don't have footage for the three years at the turn of the millennium but Vouilloz (2000), Peat (2001) and Kovarik (2002) would all take wins in the men's field while ACC won every event (including the 4X) apart from in 2000, which was won by Leigh Donovan.Maribor took a five year hiatus from the World Cups then returned in 2007. Hill won his first of two consecutive Maribor races while Rachel Atherton claimed her second ever World Cup win after coming back from injury in the women's race.2008 was another winning year for Hill but Rachel was just pipped by Sabrina Jonnier.Riding through the pain, Fabien Barel shook off a knee injury to dethrone Sam Hill and claim the first French men's World Cup win since 2005. The French dominated the weekend as they took places 1-4 in the women's race as well.The last World Cup race at Maribor happened nearly a decade ago with Greg Minnaar and Rachel Atherton taking the wins - would anyone be all that surprised if the same pair take the wins again in 10 days' time?