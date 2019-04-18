RACING

Throwback Thursday: Maribor Through the Years

Apr 18, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

1999
The World Cup first hit Maribor in 1999 as the second round of the Diesel World Cup. It was a year that would see Steve Peat and Nico Vouilloz tussle for dominance and they were a step above in the first ever race here. Peaty had won Les Gets but Vouilloz took top honours in Slovenia by 3.5 seconds. The rest of the field couldn't get within nine seconds.

In the women's race, Anne Caroline Chausson was at the height of her powers and beat second placed Leigh Donovan by more than seven seconds.
Women
Men

2000 - 2002
We unfortunately don't have footage for the three years at the turn of the millennium but Vouilloz (2000), Peat (2001) and Kovarik (2002) would all take wins in the men's field while ACC won every event (including the 4X) apart from in 2000, which was won by Leigh Donovan.

2007
Maribor took a five year hiatus from the World Cups then returned in 2007. Hill won his first of two consecutive Maribor races while Rachel Atherton claimed her second ever World Cup win after coming back from injury in the women's race.


2008
2008 was another winning year for Hill but Rachel was just pipped by Sabrina Jonnier.


Sam Hill's run (bad sound)

2009
Riding through the pain, Fabien Barel shook off a knee injury to dethrone Sam Hill and claim the first French men's World Cup win since 2005. The French dominated the weekend as they took places 1-4 in the women's race as well.


2010
The last World Cup race at Maribor happened nearly a decade ago with Greg Minnaar and Rachel Atherton taking the wins - would anyone be all that surprised if the same pair take the wins again in 10 days' time?



Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
142308 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
60860 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
57928 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
56276 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
55272 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
53091 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
44845 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
43420 views

9 Comments

  • + 6
 I love seeing the progression of the bikes. It's really amazing to be a part of this mountain bike culture when I did. I saw everything from the first full suspension bike I'd ride in 1989, to racing DH on a 4 inch travel bike with 3 inch tires. I am really lucky to have been involved with this sport since the early days. It's something I will always do and love. I really love the bicycle.
  • + 1
 1. F1RST was the best bike movie ever made
2. Finally was the best video series ever made
3. RIP 4Cross /3
4. So many legends!
  • + 2
 Live Broadcast from the heroes in tights on Eurosport...what a perfect world back then Big Grin
  • + 1
 Someone bring back the Grundig WorldCup!
  • + 2
 Check out Kirt Vories on the podium in 99!
  • + 1
 wow 2010 looks already like another age: full moto clothes and young faces! Just look at the baby face Troy Smile
  • + 1
 Nigel Page interview 2009 vid, starts at 14:14...legend
  • + 2
 Haribo.
  • + 1
 Only 10 more days?!

#HTFU

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039614
Mobile Version of Website