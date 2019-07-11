Throwback Thursday: 7 of the Craziest Megavalanche Mass Starts

Jul 11, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Mega Challenger carnage.

The mass start down the glacier for the Megavalanche has to be one of the most iconic scenes in mountain biking, watching even some of the world's best riders struggling with the icy slopes shows just how difficult it is to get down without hitting the snow. Watching the amateur riders tackling the course is another matter with guaranteed carnage it always makes a good one to watch. We have taken a look back through the history books and found some of the wildest starts going back to 2006.

2012


2018


2013


2011


2015


2006


2010



Regions in Article
Alpe d'Huez Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Throwback Thursday Megavalanche


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Theres something about 480p that makes everything look wild!

Post a Comment



