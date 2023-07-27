Throwback Thursday: Matt Hunter Celebrates 20 Years with Specialized Bikes

Mountain biking in Kamloops, the meca of freeride, goes hand in hand with legendary rider Matt Hunter. Believe it or not, Matt is celebrating 20 years with Specialized. To honor such a lengthy career, his friends and colleagues put together a collection of memorabilia at evo Village Sports in Whistler. Iconic photographer, Sterling Lorence, crafted a collage of photos in which he and Matt captured throughout their years working together.
Before Instagram, there were mini DV tapes and hand-written hashtags. Matt first made waves with his Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge (UFC) video submission contest. Winning the second annual Race Face UFC helped to launch his career in 2003. Feature-length video productions like, The Collective, ROAM
, and Seasons
, showcased what Matt does best: rip singletrack and build unfathomable gap jumps.
The video submission that helped kickstart Matt Hunter's career.
"The Impossible Corner
" is one of Matt Hunter's most timeless photos. He put our comments section in disbelief by horizontally carving up a Kamloops berm back in 2014 on a bike with 29" wheels. At that time, those bikes were criticized for their inability to turn well. Sterling Lorence worked his photo wizardry to capture the action and environment as Matt proved what was possible.
The Free Radicals duo, Mark Taylor and Will Cadum
, organized a surprise get-together, and what may have been the largest group ride I've ever been on, to celebrate Matt's 20th anniversary with Specialized. That milestone arrived shortly after Matt's 40th birthday too. More than sixty friends connected on the Dark Crystal lap as bunches of riders waited along the trail for the train to roll through. Strategically placed refreshments were placed at the end of the trail and Matt was ecstatic about the turn out.
Pinkbike would also like to congratulate Matt on his long-lasting career and his objective to "make mountain biking look at cool as it feels".
www.pinkbike.com/video/488221