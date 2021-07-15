Throwback Thursday: Matt Hunter's 'Impossible' Corner

Jul 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Matt Hunter enjoying bicycle riding.

When Sterling Lorence posted this incredible photo on April 28 2014, it's safe to say it turned a lot of heads. Not only was Matt Hunter cornering almost completely horizontally, but he was doing so on 29" wheels, something that the detractors at that time said was impossible on a wheel size that was supposedly awful for going round turns.

The photo was taken on one of Sterling's annual trips to Kamloops to visit Matt and plot out some photos. This wasn't about shooting a particular product or campaign, simply producing some stoke-inducing imagery. He said, "There was no assignment, it was simply doing what we wanted on something that we hadn’t tried before. This kind of pure freedom of creativity always provides good results."

The shot was captured on a gulley trail on the Kamloops Bike Ranch created by local builder Brad Stuart. After seeing Matt ride through it, Sterling spent some time lugging over a lighting set up, getting everything tuned in and then 15-20 attempts later the shot was captured. For all the photography nerds, Sterling shot this on a Canon 1D Mark IV with a Canon 24-70 mm f/2.8 lens, 1/640th of a second at f5.6, ISO 50 and there were 3 lighting strobes striking Matt.

The photo dropped to equal parts admiration and disbelief, comments on the original picture included, "Photoshop, blow up the pic and looks like cut lines from another pic", "That's an awesome pic, all it is though [is] just three layers. 1. The background picture 2. The guy on the bike (rotated) 3. The foreground,"" and "Photoshop or an epic bail.... but I'm leaning towards Photoshop."

However, that disbelief went way beyond the Pinkbike comments, Sterling told us:

bigquotesThis photo by far created more of a buzz than any other image that I have shot, simply for the fact that people couldn’t believe Matt’s flat positioning. I had brand managers, owners and riders of huge bike companies all asking me about the validity of the image. Folks that see images constantly were taken aback. To me, it is the ultimate compliment we could receive, to hear that a key artist in our industry thought it was fake. The fact that Matt and I were able to create an image that expressed beyond a person's ability to believe in it, is simply fantastic. My goal as a mountain bike photographer is exactly that…try and floor you all in stoke, as much as possible.

To prove its authenticity, Matt and Sterling had an ace up their sleeve. It wasn't just Sterling that was shooting in Kamloops with Matt but Anthill Films too. Posted a week after the original photo, this clip was titled 'Getting the Shot' on Pinkbike and 'Matt Hunter Goes Around a Corner on a Bicycle' by Specialized on YouTube.

Getting the Shot

by munter
Views: 353,989    Faves: 1,252    Comments: 43


That video took Video of the Day then the photo later took Photo of the Day, Photo of the Month and finished second to Photo of the Year only to Christoph Laue's incredible composition from Chatel. Not bad for a morning's work.

It s all about the moment in sport photography - Photo Christoph Laue
Christoph Laue took the top prize in the 2014 Photo of the Year but Sterling's shot still took second and a cheque for $3,000


