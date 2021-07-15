Throwback Thursday: Matt Hunter's 'Impossible' Corner

This photo by far created more of a buzz than any other image that I have shot, simply for the fact that people couldn’t believe Matt’s flat positioning. I had brand managers, owners and riders of huge bike companies all asking me about the validity of the image. Folks that see images constantly were taken aback. To me, it is the ultimate compliment we could receive, to hear that a key artist in our industry thought it was fake. The fact that Matt and I were able to create an image that expressed beyond a person's ability to believe in it, is simply fantastic. My goal as a mountain bike photographer is exactly that…try and floor you all in stoke, as much as possible.