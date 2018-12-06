Throwback Thursday: McCaul & Semenuk’s Life Cycles Cornfield Section

Often imitated, rarely bettered, Life Cycles was the brainchild of Ryan Gibb and Derek Frankowski and set the blueprint for modern mountain bike films this decade. Five years in the making, its creators set out to do something totally unique with a mission statement that read, “this isn’t a bike movie, it’s a movie about bikes”. Within a year of its release, Pinkbike’s audience had voted Life Cycles the greatest mountain bike movie of all time and its legacy was truly set in stone.
|Life Cycles was rad! It’s like Planet Earth had sex with your favorite bike movie—Brandon Smeneuk
The most eye-catching scene has to be Brandon Semenuk and Cam McCaul’s cornfield section. In a film chock full of creativity, Semenuk and McCaul’s jumps are hidden as they breach the crops from seemingly nowhere. It’s a technique that was emulated in a tribute video by Martin Soderstrom and Dawid Godziek
and even more recently Semenuk revisited it in his most recent RAW 100
. Enjoy watching mountain bike filming history in the making.
