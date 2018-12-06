VIDEOS

Throwback Thursday: McCaul & Semenuk’s Life Cycles Cornfield Section

Dec 6, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  

Often imitated, rarely bettered, Life Cycles was the brainchild of Ryan Gibb and Derek Frankowski and set the blueprint for modern mountain bike films this decade. Five years in the making, its creators set out to do something totally unique with a mission statement that read, “this isn’t a bike movie, it’s a movie about bikes”. Within a year of its release, Pinkbike’s audience had voted Life Cycles the greatest mountain bike movie of all time and its legacy was truly set in stone.

bigquotesLife Cycles was rad! It’s like Planet Earth had sex with your favorite bike movieBrandon Smeneuk

The most eye-catching scene has to be Brandon Semenuk and Cam McCaul’s cornfield section. In a film chock full of creativity, Semenuk and McCaul’s jumps are hidden as they breach the crops from seemingly nowhere. It’s a technique that was emulated in a tribute video by Martin Soderstrom and Dawid Godziek and even more recently Semenuk revisited it in his most recent RAW 100. Enjoy watching mountain bike filming history in the making.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
77891 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
72341 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
69671 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
56398 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
54926 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
52231 views
Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame
49354 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
48077 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Easily my favourite bike movie ever made and the most influential to me as a filmmaker! Thanks for the inspiration.
  • + 1
 Really awesome. Can't help but think that it's the inspiration for the Ryan Dungey "Cornfield" video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCzVh3dOP7A
  • + 1
 corn?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028769
Mobile Version of Website