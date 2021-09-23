Throwback Thursday: Mick Hannah's World Cup Win in Vigo 2006

Sep 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Normally a rider will take a few races to find their feet after swapping teams but for Mick Hannah on his new Cannondale Judge on Cut Racing in 2006, he was on pace right away to claim the biggest win of his career.

Vigo is a short, sharp Spanish track that debuted on the World Cup circuit in 2005. Riders were aiming for a 2:20 for a chance at the win so any mistake on the blown-out Spanish dust is terminal and that led to some interesting results throughout the years.

Mick must have been confident coming into the race in 2006 as he podiumed the year before finishing fourth on a Haro and it didn't take him long to establish himself as one of the fastest on track once again. After a hard crash on day 1 practice, he bounced back to win qualifying by 0.6 ahead of Steve Peat. In the video above you can see he predicts he will knock 1.5 seconds off in finals to take the win and then he did exactly that to lead home an Aussie 1-2 ahead of Nathan Rennie. Steve Peat finished third with a dislocated finger but would recover to take the Lisbon downtown race just a week later.

Mick told Bike Magic after the race, "I felt great all weekend. Everything fell into place for qualifying and I was pumped to race. During my race run I hit all the corners fluid and perfect. The course was quite technical, but the Judge handled it smooth".

Posted In:
Videos Throwback Thursday Mick Hannah


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112481 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63321 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62064 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
60019 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
59471 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
51714 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49975 views
Thibaut Daprela Out of Snowshoe World Cup DH & Overall Series Title After Qualifying Crash (Updated)
45610 views

13 Comments

  • 10 0
 Everyone talks about the death of the 26er, but what about the death of shorts in DH racing?
  • 1 0
 Shorts? How about the death of integrated knee and shin guards that flap at the knee, or the death of riders names on their bum bums
  • 1 1
 And the death of tiny looking bikes
  • 2 0
 How about the death of Mavic's wheels.... Seemed like everyone was running Mavics - especially in yellow.
  • 5 0
 Earthed 4 and 5 where the pinnacle of heavily edited, one film per season bike films. Honestly I miss Dirt magazine, Earthed and the good old days with races in Brazil, Japan, Spain, … Different era with fond memories
  • 7 0
 Earthed vids were and still are the best mtb vids with the best music.
  • 1 0
 So crazy how fast those old long travel BMX bikes were able to be pushed to go. I can see why all the riders were wearing full body armor in those days. It also has the side effect of making the rider look that much bigger than the tiny little bikes they were on.
  • 1 0
 That rock garden looked so awkward in Vigo. Cheers Mik
  • 2 0
 That course was awesome.
  • 2 0
 I miss my judge.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what time Mick's run is at in the video?
  • 1 0
 8:23 Mick's run

BONUS

7:02 Greg's crash on his shiny Honda
7:25 Peaty pulling his dislocated finder back in place
  • 1 1
 those narrow barrows always looked sketchy to me

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008715
Mobile Version of Website