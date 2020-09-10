Throwback Thursday: Mondraker 1-2-3 Madness at the 2016 Val di Sole World Championships

Happening four years ago today, the men's 2016 World Championships at Val di Sole was nothing short of breathtaking as the top three positions were filled by riders on Mondrakers laying down some of the best race runs of the season. In the bronze medal position was Florent Payet who had been looking fast all season but it was the final race of the race where he would unleash his speed in the fight for the rainbow jersey.Next up was the young Laurie Greenland who was coming off the Junior downhill World Championship title in 2015 and after a near mid-run crash Laurie put down a blistering run that seemed on the edge all the way down. This was enough to place him just over two seconds ahead of Payet's time. It looked unbeatable until Danny Hart took to the track.With three World Cup wins in a row Hart was after a fourth win and a second taste of the rainbow jersey. His run was another wild affair with a few potential race-ending mistakes you could see that nothing was being held back by the British rider. By the time he crossed the line, he would go nearly three seconds up on Laurie Greenland's second-place run. Hart would become the only rider to take the rainbow jersey from Loic Bruni at World Championships since 2014.