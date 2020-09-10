Throwback Thursday: Mondraker 1-2-3 Madness at the 2016 Val di Sole World Championships

Sep 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Happening four years ago today, the men's 2016 World Championships at Val di Sole was nothing short of breathtaking as the top three positions were filled by riders on Mondrakers laying down some of the best race runs of the season. In the bronze medal position was Florent Payet who had been looking fast all season but it was the final race of the race where he would unleash his speed in the fight for the rainbow jersey.

Next up was the young Laurie Greenland who was coming off the Junior downhill World Championship title in 2015 and after a near mid-run crash Laurie put down a blistering run that seemed on the edge all the way down. This was enough to place him just over two seconds ahead of Payet's time. It looked unbeatable until Danny Hart took to the track.

With three World Cup wins in a row Hart was after a fourth win and a second taste of the rainbow jersey. His run was another wild affair with a few potential race-ending mistakes you could see that nothing was being held back by the British rider. By the time he crossed the line, he would go nearly three seconds up on Laurie Greenland's second-place run. Hart would become the only rider to take the rainbow jersey from Loic Bruni at World Championships since 2014.



Always close to the top times but never on the podium Florent Payet finally delivered when it counted to leave Val di Sole with a bronze medal.

The tall Frenchman throws a little style coming into the finish arena. Flo took third today.

This was the moment that Laurie Greenland nearly threw it all away. How he held this one up on the steepest section of track is incredible.

Laurie Greenland came down like the blazes and put 7.5 seconds into the field. Greenland took second place in his first season as an elite.

What else is there to say about Danny Hart right now He is truly in a league of his own at the moment.

Danny Hart. Foot out flat out and puts 2.5 seconds into teammate Greenland. What a season he has had.

Danny Hart foot out flat out and already looking at the finish line was down the track.

The fastest men in Val di Sole.

The lads enjoy the bubbly.

Over the Rainbow.



 And on one of the most PROPER dh tracks around. Remember watching that exciting race.

