Throwback Thursday: Mont Sainte Anne Race Action From the 90s

Aug 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
If mountain bike racing has a spiritual home then Mont Sainte Anne could be it. The venue first hosted a World Cup in 1991 and has held either a World Cup or a World Championships every year since. The streak will end this year thanks to COVID 19 but that just gives us an excuse to look back at the earliest days of racing there. Here are some highlights of XC and DH races dating back to 1992.

1992


1993

DH


XC


1994


1996


1997

1997 DH DS Mont Sainte Anne

by jmenau2
1997 DH DS Mont Sainte Anne

by jmenau2


1999

Transcontinental: Headliners 2

by jason-at-specialized
Transcontinental: Headliners 2

by jason-at-specialized

Taken from Transcontinental: Headliners 2. Skip to 26:32 for the Mont Sainte Anne Section

3 Comments

 That's definitely a walk down memory lane for me. Watched this on Eurosport back in the days. Loved the battles between Frischknecht, Tomac, Overend and Juarez. MTBing definitely had a deep impact on me in my youth and those guys where all role models to me. Thanks pinkbike for keeping the memories fresh!
 Couldn't have said it better myself Smile
 Ah back when "we" were on Eurosport. As were booze commercials.

