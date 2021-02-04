Throwback Thursday: More Old School Rides & the Bikes that Started Pinkbike

Feb 4, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

I had to stop and make sure I was seeing the number correctly, photo 27? If you've ever uploaded photos onto Pinkbike or formatted a blog post, you know that the number of the photo is part of that script, or part of any photo link you send. The above photo that Radek Burkat (who founded Pinkbike) sent me is simply number 27. For reference, we're now well past 20,000,000 (20 million) photos uploaded to the site, with more being added every minute.

Now, while these photos were uploaded in 2004, they were old photos then. Pinkbike was actually started in 1998. Here are a few of the bikes that started things along with some more throwback staff bikes, plus a trip down memory lane with Taj Mihelich as he reminisces about the days of BMX in the 80's.



Radek Burkat - Founder of Pinkbike


According to Radek, he once did own an XC bike, prior to the days of 50 lb freeride bikes of the early 2000's. The Marin Nail Trail was the bike he rode when he started Pinkbike.


My handle bar snapped landing this drop and the next day I walked into Calgary Cycle and bought my first Santa Cruz.


Then came the Santa Cruz Bullit. It took on the North Shore with plenty of skinny riding as well as a little urban freeride.



Pinkbike Crew Calgary Riding

by radek
Views: 20,390    Faves: 204    Comments: 121

The Bullit in action in Calgary.

Following the Bullit was a Santa Cruz Super 8.


And finally, the original V10 with a Marzocchi Super Monster T





Alan Crisp - Head of Sales




bigquotesThe year was 2002 and I was at Thredbo, Australia. Notice on my helmet that my uncle got me a Subway sticker on a trip overseas. We didn’t have a Subway in Australia back then so this was a real flex. I’d twisted my Boxxer and cracked the lowers the week prior to this race so a friend gave me a set of less cracked lowers to use. On the drive down to this race my lowers were rubbing on the bike rack and wore a hole in a leg and were leaking. Nothing a bit of tape couldn’t fix. I ended up using these for the rest of the season as my lawn mowing job wasn’t paying enough. Alan Crisp



Tom Richards - Videographer/Photographer





bigquotesThe picture in the snow was my first ever proper mountain bike, a Scott Voltage YZ35 hardtail. I got that bike when I was 15 years old, must have been around 2006. I saved up about 1/3rd of the cost then my parents paid for the rest for my 15th birthday. It was ultra basic spec, came with elastomer RST forks which I rode for about a year, warrantied twice before swapping out for a set of 100-130mm travel adjust Rockshox Tora’s. I still have this bike, it's at my parent's house and my mum uses it as her bike now.

The stair set huck shot and the red t-shirt shot are of my first ever full-suspension bike, a 2005 Kona Stinky I bought cheap off eBay for around 400 pounds. I loved that bike! At that point, I was really getting into riding but I lived in Lincolnshire, the flattest part of the UK. There was a tiny local forest with a hill about 40-50m in elevation where some friends and I built a 20-second trail with a few jumps and drops, but we had to resort to stair sets for anything bigger. My go to riding gear back then was baggy jeans, a hoody, 661 white stormtrooper knee/shin pads, and of course skate shoes.

My third bike, an Astrix Havoc R. I bought it whilst at university with part of my student loan as my Kona was falling apart. The guy I bought it from was on a small UK race team, so the bike had a partial vinyl wrap with all the team's sponsors on it, which I kept on when I bought it because back then having stickers plastered over everything was cool! I had that bike for two years, in which time it did two full summer seasons in the French Alps plus racing in the BUCS student champs. The entire suspension linkage and rear pivots ran on bushings that wore out within one week of riding and I was lazy about swapping them, so the frame almost always had massive amounts of play in it!Tom Richards



Alan Golds - Head of Brand



bigquotesThis is the 2007 Cove Shocker which I raced in the Phat Wednesday series and rode in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.Alan Golds



Ollie Lammas - Account Executive






bigquotesRiding back in the day for me centered around Swinley Forest which has a max vert of about 50 meters. Obviously, a downhill bike was necessary. I mostly rode with my little brother, Seb, who would always guinea pig the drop, gap or, jump first. We thought we were U.K. freeride pioneers copying features we saw being built on 'The Shore' in movies.Ollie Lammas



Taj Mihelich

1987 with Robinson Pro and Kyle

bigquotesI started working as a dishwasher at 14 to save money for a new bike. After a year of greasy scrubbing, I ended up with this absolute dream bike, the 1987-ish Robinson Pro. It was lavishly decked out with Redline Flight Cranks and Forklifter handlebars and an all-in-one Uni plastic seat/ post combo. Sadly, the family garage was burgled a month later, and the bike was gone.



bigquotesThe 1990, POS. This started it all for me and landed me an Airwalk sponsor. My first dirt jump comp and my first picture in a magazine (by John Kerr in BMX Plus!). Like all BMX bikes from the era, this one lasted only a few weeks. Some random race frame I found in the back of a bike shop. Mismatched pedals and tires, ODI penis-shaped grips, and very bent kneesaver bars. Parts were hard to find, and absolutely anything that could keep my bike rolling was just fine.
1990. BMX Plus Two different sized water ski gloves I found in the road.

bigquotesThen was a 1994, S&M Holmes. In late 1993 I realized the only thing I wanted to do was ride bikes, and so I threw my bike into my car and drove south until it got warm. I ended up in Austin, TX, with $5 in my wallet and a jar of peanut butter. Somehow I made it work. I started riding with James Shepard, who had a video camera, and he sent the clips to Dave Parrick, who put them in his Dirty Deeds BMX video.

Importantly, this bike had the Hoffman Superfork on it. A crude and extremely heavy clamp-on stem design (still with a threaded headset) that finally moved BMX beyond dangerously weak quill stems. The fear of forks breaking at any moment was finally over!




You can check out the first round of Pinkbike staff throwback rides here.

13 Comments

  • 2 0
 I remember seeing Taj on bmx videos back in the late 1990s ad early 2000s, whilst his more recent contributions on here are rad he will always be one of the sick guy bmx dudes I used to watch as a yoof. Its interesting how many other bmx legends are now moving in bigger wheeled circles
  • 1 0
 Still my VHS copy of UGP Face Value, Taj's section was insane in the day!
  • 2 0
 OMG. I was looking for that "winter riding" video for ages. This was one of the videos that started it for me in ca 2004. Got a bullit shortly thereafter. Thanks Pinkbike for stoking 15+ years of passion.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome. Giving me nostalgia for getting on pinkbike every day and checking the POD and then later the VOD, back when they were on the front page. It would update every day at 7pm my time and that's the only time the news would update and I would read everything, because there wasn't much to read but it was all exciting! Cheers for the memories.
  • 1 0
 Subway was around in Oz in 2002! I remember a few drunken nights at least 5 years earlier stumbling in and getting a meatball sub with all the cheeses.......also remember getting my then fiance (now wife) one for her first meal after she gave birth to our first squid.

Also remember the old HB Taj, then Deebo and finally the T1 Barcode, 3 of the best bikes I ever owned, Taj was god in my house!
  • 1 0
 Bomber Z1 and HS33’s!
They were the best back then. Had that set up a couple of times. Remember putting a set of Hope Sports on some Mk2 bombers and the fork leg snapped clean off above the disc mount. Great times.
Watching your frame or forks bend every time you applied the brakes Smile
  • 2 0
 That is epic! Thank you for the throwback. So cool to see how everything evolved
  • 1 0
 I still ride old skool kit i have a 24 pornking with monster t forks on her from 2002 and shes still going strong love and old skool lump of kit
  • 2 0
 I'm curious what the total number of current staff is now at pinkbike. @brianpark ?
  • 1 0
 loved this i had my first real TBT ,thinking about my Giant Warp (Y) SHAPE >>>
  • 1 0
 That V10 has a Monster T, not a Super Monster T
  • 1 0
 This website really should have been named “Huckbike”
  • 1 0
 Taj Mihelich is THE MAN..!!

Post a Comment



