Throwback Thursday: More Old School Rides & the Bikes that Started Pinkbike

The picture in the snow was my first ever proper mountain bike, a Scott Voltage YZ35 hardtail. I got that bike when I was 15 years old, must have been around 2006. I saved up about 1/3rd of the cost then my parents paid for the rest for my 15th birthday. It was ultra basic spec, came with elastomer RST forks which I rode for about a year, warrantied twice before swapping out for a set of 100-130mm travel adjust Rockshox Tora’s. I still have this bike, it's at my parent's house and my mum uses it as her bike now.



The stair set huck shot and the red t-shirt shot are of my first ever full-suspension bike, a 2005 Kona Stinky I bought cheap off eBay for around 400 pounds. I loved that bike! At that point, I was really getting into riding but I lived in Lincolnshire, the flattest part of the UK. There was a tiny local forest with a hill about 40-50m in elevation where some friends and I built a 20-second trail with a few jumps and drops, but we had to resort to stair sets for anything bigger. My go to riding gear back then was baggy jeans, a hoody, 661 white stormtrooper knee/shin pads, and of course skate shoes.



My third bike, an Astrix Havoc R. I bought it whilst at university with part of my student loan as my Kona was falling apart. The guy I bought it from was on a small UK race team, so the bike had a partial vinyl wrap with all the team's sponsors on it, which I kept on when I bought it because back then having stickers plastered over everything was cool! I had that bike for two years, in which time it did two full summer seasons in the French Alps plus racing in the BUCS student champs. The entire suspension linkage and rear pivots ran on bushings that wore out within one week of riding and I was lazy about swapping them, so the frame almost always had massive amounts of play in it! — Tom Richards