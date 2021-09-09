Throwback Thursday: More Vintage MTB Gold From the Malverns Classic

Sep 9, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
The bikes that showed up for this year's Retro Show and Shine at the Malverns Classic instantly transported me back to the mid-90s, the heyday of the purple-anodized era, a time when Yeti, Fat Chance, Klein, and other were cranking out gorgeous frames, and small companies like Paul, Ringle, and Cook Brothers Racing were providing the components to go with them.

We featured some of the highlights from this show already, but Steven Morrow's gallery had enough gems in it that it was worth a post of its own. Enjoy the trip down memory lane, or for those of you who don't remember this era, consider it a colorful history lesson. Enjoy!

What a lineup. That Fat Chance is still on my list of dream machines, and it looks just as good today as it did back in the 90s.

The period-correct color scheme is covered by a purple Ringle hub up front...
and a blue one in the rear.


What's old is new again - the Klein Adroit was ahead of its time with internal cable routing and an integrated bar / stem combo.


A 1994 Pace, complete with USE titanium handlebar, seatpost, and bar ends. And don't forget the Tioga disc wheel.


The US-made Paul Powerglide 8-speed rear derailleur.

Another classic Klein.

The Yeti C26 used a steel rear triangle with a carbon-wrapped aluminum front end, all joined with chromoly lugs.

This Specialized looks ready for some dual slalom action.

That's a rare Lawwill Knight Pro Cruiser perched above a pair of Fat Chance Yo Eddy's.


There was a time when Spinergy's carbon bladed wheels were the must-have wheelset.

It wasn't just XC bikes that were on display - the classic Intense M1 and the Specialized FSR DH are classics in their own right.

The same goes for the Giant ATX DH.

Just look at that fleet of vintage GT Lobo bikes.

An Alpinestars Al-Mega, with Bullseye cranks and Magura hydraulic rim brakes.

Another Tioga tension disc wheel, this one on a titanium Kona Hei Hei with Onza bar ends.

Yeti ARC AS.

An even older Yeti, the steel-framed Ultimate, circa 1989 / 90.

And finally, another Fat Chance Yo Eddy.



Photos: Steven Morrow

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Malverns Classic


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I will never get tired of these posts, good stuff! There are a few of these I would love to take out on the trail right now (that Klein w/ the Spinergy wheels and the Specialized S-Works).
  • 1 0
 Between the Klein bikes in the last post and in this one, I'm dying. I'd love to have one of those. So clean. I know nothing about them other than they look spectacular.
  • 2 0
 That Klein Adroit is sick. Much gear nerd love
  • 2 0
 Those old Klein's are spectacular
  • 1 0
 I could look at these bikes for hours!! It brings me back to my child hood days.

