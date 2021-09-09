Throwback Thursday: More Vintage MTB Gold From the Malverns Classic

What a lineup. That Fat Chance is still on my list of dream machines, and it looks just as good today as it did back in the 90s.

The period-correct color scheme is covered by a purple Ringle hub up front... and a blue one in the rear.

What's old is new again - the Klein Adroit was ahead of its time with internal cable routing and an integrated bar / stem combo.

A 1994 Pace, complete with USE titanium handlebar, seatpost, and bar ends. And don't forget the Tioga disc wheel.

The US-made Paul Powerglide 8-speed rear derailleur.

Another classic Klein.

The Yeti C26 used a steel rear triangle with a carbon-wrapped aluminum front end, all joined with chromoly lugs.

This Specialized looks ready for some dual slalom action.

There was a time when Spinergy's carbon bladed wheels were the must-have wheelset.

It wasn't just XC bikes that were on display - the classic Intense M1 and the Specialized FSR DH are classics in their own right.

The same goes for the Giant ATX DH.

Just look at that fleet of vintage GT Lobo bikes.

An Alpinestars Al-Mega, with Bullseye cranks and Magura hydraulic rim brakes.

Another Tioga tension disc wheel, this one on a titanium Kona Hei Hei with Onza bar ends.

Yeti ARC AS.

An even older Yeti, the steel-framed Ultimate, circa 1989 / 90.

And finally, another Fat Chance Yo Eddy.

Photos: Steven Morrow