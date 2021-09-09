Throwback Thursday: More Vintage MTB Gold From the Malverns Classic

The bikes that showed up for this year's Retro Show and Shine at the Malverns Classic instantly transported me back to the mid-90s, the heyday of the purple-anodized era, a time when Yeti, Fat Chance, Klein, and other were cranking out gorgeous frames, and small companies like Paul, Ringle, and Cook Brothers Racing were providing the components to go with them.
We featured some of the highlights from this show already
, but Steven Morrow's gallery had enough gems in it that it was worth a post of its own. Enjoy the trip down memory lane, or for those of you who don't remember this era, consider it a colorful history lesson. Enjoy!
What's old is new again - the Klein Adroit was ahead of its time with internal cable routing and an integrated bar / stem combo.
Photos: Steven Morrow
