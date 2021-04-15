Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: Mountain Biking on Mount Seymour in 1985
Apr 15, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
The bikes, the techniques, the clothing, the hair... It's all changed a fair bit in the past 35 years!
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
FergalK
(8 mins ago)
Carriers, aviator shades, white vests, whiter runner-boots and Don Johnson hair-dos, undeniable style.
[Reply]
1
0
cobym
(10 mins ago)
I cringe.... at the sketchiness of the bikes and the riding outfits.
[Reply]
2
0
zyoungson
(9 mins ago)
They need the grim donut
[Reply]
1
0
cooke88
(5 mins ago)
35 years lads. Take your shoes and socks off if youre struggling
[Reply]
1
0
ChrisAth
(9 mins ago)
thug life....
[Reply]
1
0
owl-X
(8 mins ago)
...the math
[Reply]
