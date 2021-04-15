Throwback Thursday: Mountain Biking on Mount Seymour in 1985

Apr 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


The bikes, the techniques, the clothing, the hair... It's all changed a fair bit in the past 35 years!

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Carriers, aviator shades, white vests, whiter runner-boots and Don Johnson hair-dos, undeniable style.
  • 1 0
 I cringe.... at the sketchiness of the bikes and the riding outfits.
  • 2 0
 They need the grim donut
  • 1 0
 35 years lads. Take your shoes and socks off if youre struggling
  • 1 0
 thug life....
  • 1 0
 ...the math

