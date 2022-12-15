Throwback Thursday: Nathan Rennie Almost Gets Taken Out By a Rolling Log - 2006 DH World Champs

It looks like Nathan Rennie has been digging thru the archives, and he's posted up a treasure trove of DH racing clips and interviews on his YouTube channel. This one is from the 2006 World Championships, and features a cast of legendary riders including Sam Hill, Chris Kovarik, Steve Peat, and Rennie himself.

After winning qualifying, Renny was on a mission, but a log was rolled directly into his path mid run (you can see it at 10:40, and again in slo-mo at the end of the video). He ended up finishing third, but the incident still raises the "What if?" question.

12 Comments

 Narrow part of the course. The guy next to the ladder bridge motioning something. This has all the makings of a conspiracy. It couldn't have been just a single log roller hidden behind the tree. Was there a second log roller behind the grassy knoll?
 Maybe it was the Kiwis trying to get payback for the infamous underarm bowl incident www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnMSxXc8dHg
 DH was fucking rad in those days. Wild tracks tiny bikes was so good to watch.
 Next redbull event :
Indiana Jones DH
 Donkey Kong Downhill
 smh please dig a hole if youre going to take a sh** in the woods. unbelievable
 Rennie was amazing back then.
 quali on 29 main race on 26
 Those wheels look cartoonishly small viewed thru today’s lens.
 Unreal footage!
 The golden era.
 Pure gold!!!





