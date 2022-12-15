Throwback Thursday: Nathan Rennie Almost Gets Taken Out By a Rolling Log - 2006 DH World Champs

It looks like Nathan Rennie has been digging thru the archives, and he's posted up a treasure trove of DH racing clips and interviews on his YouTube channel. This one is from the 2006 World Championships, and features a cast of legendary riders including Sam Hill, Chris Kovarik, Steve Peat, and Rennie himself.After winning qualifying, Renny was on a mission, but a log was rolled directly into his path mid run (you can see it at 10:40, and again in slo-mo at the end of the video). He ended up finishing third, but the incident still raises the "What if?" question.