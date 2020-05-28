Throwback Thursday: Peaty, Warner, Ashton and More in Chainspotting

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose your commuter route, your business suit, your aftershave. Choose your pension plan. Choose your football team. Choose your hair style. Honestly, why would we bother with any of that? We chose not to choose. The reason? No reason. Who needs a reason when you have a mountain bike?

Has there ever been a cooler intro to a mountain bike film than Chainspotting's pastiche of Danny Boyle's Trainspotting? If you like drinking tea and you're old enough to remember what a VHS tape is, you'll probably agree that there hasn't.Chainspotting was an MBUK film in the late 90s and features riders like Steve Peat, Rob Warner, Will Longden, Martyn Ashton and Martin Hawyes showing what British mountain biking was all about in the days before trail centres, bike parks and, apparently, helmets. If 50 minutes of not-very-PC, old school throwback action sounds like your kind of thing then you're in for a treat with this one.