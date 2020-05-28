Throwback Thursday: Peaty, Warner, Ashton and More in Chainspotting

May 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesChoose life. Choose a job. Choose your commuter route, your business suit, your aftershave. Choose your pension plan. Choose your football team. Choose your hair style. Honestly, why would we bother with any of that? We chose not to choose. The reason? No reason. Who needs a reason when you have a mountain bike?

Has there ever been a cooler intro to a mountain bike film than Chainspotting's pastiche of Danny Boyle's Trainspotting? If you like drinking tea and you're old enough to remember what a VHS tape is, you'll probably agree that there hasn't.

Chainspotting was an MBUK film in the late 90s and features riders like Steve Peat, Rob Warner, Will Longden, Martyn Ashton and Martin Hawyes showing what British mountain biking was all about in the days before trail centres, bike parks and, apparently, helmets. If 50 minutes of not-very-PC, old school throwback action sounds like your kind of thing then you're in for a treat with this one.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Throwback Thursday Rob Warner Steve Peat Will Longden


14 Comments

  • 6 0
 There are kids here who havent seen Trainspotting and have no clue what that era meant.....the Sprung series ..... way before Krancked and then the JiB movie , what a bullshit movie was that though ... the 24 le toy era and canadians on ridiculous setups .... Evil Imperials with Monster T s
  • 1 0
 Kranked and Earthed series!!
Superheros MTB movie!
youtu.be/Hhc_2yZiDMM?t=1212
  • 3 0
 I am literally watching this on a building site exactly where the two Martyn’s are riding around 13:50min. Rios burgers is still here though!
  • 2 0
 Absolute classic!! I’ve still got the original vhs!!
  • 1 0
 "who needs a reason when you have a mountain bike?"

seems legit. *rolls up sleeves*
  • 2 1
 Does everything need to be a pun?
  • 2 0
 In the UK, yes, it's the law.
  • 1 0
 Why break the chain?
  • 1 0
 Choose your future. Choose life.
  • 1 0
 Those were the days lads !
  • 1 0
 Always ride without a helmet :-) Rob Warner is still the same
  • 1 0
 A great Film!
  • 1 0
 The no helmet era
  • 2 0
 It's called freedom (to be dumb) … back in the days SJW were not a thing lol

