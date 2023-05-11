Throwback Thursday: Pinarello's 2012 Dogma XC Hardtail with PinaFit XX9 Geometry

May 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After launching its new Dogma XC race bike today, one launch that Pinarello may want to keep in the history books is its 2012 hardtail of the same name.

With looks that only a mother could love, the 2012 Dogma XC hardtail used a unique seatstay system with an asymmetrical design that was claimed to reduce vibrations. While many frame designs go for smooth and sleek seatpost clamp, the designer for this model brought their inspiration from a stem face plate. Pinarello said this was them looking at a previously overlooked area of design and their take was a revolutionary design reducing stress in a critical area. The new bike does not use this design.

To add to its quirky looks Pinarello decided to add what it called a ForkStopper to the downtube that would create a barrier from the fork connecting with the carbon frame. Adding to the long list of different choices the bike was the use of Torayca Nanoalloy technology, this was said to use nano-particles in the carbon fiber mesh that were claimed to explode on impact to stop the fibers from breaking.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Throwback Thursday Pinarello Pinarello Dogma


9 Comments

  • 10 0
 I guess this is what happens when roadies try to design a bike for a discipline they've never actually tried.
  • 9 0
 Hey at least it didn't have headset cable routing!
  • 4 0
 geez....its like telling a pant shitting story at someones wedding.

did Pinarello not pay their bill for the new media coverage or someone on their marketing team beat Ed in Monopoly?
  • 1 0
 Pinny needs a Lifetime Achievement award in the field of making bum-fugly bikes. Its almost impressive.
  • 1 0
 Did only I hear the sound of chain and derailleur when stepping off the roots?
  • 1 0
 Wow a hardtail....what am I looking at again?
  • 1 0
 I'm seeing all of this making a refresh for their 2024 gravel tech
  • 1 0
 Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
Below threshold threads are hidden





