Throwback Thursday: Pinkbike's Video of the Year 2011 - Matt Miles at Sun Peaks

Released in July 2011, Silvia films shoot with Matt Miles at Sun Peaks soon became a firm favourite on Pinkbike. It soon became VOD, then VOM and finally took Video of the Year in an end of year poll, beating Danny MacAskill's Industrial Revolutions by 63% to 37%. There's no deep story going on here, just incredible riding and filming that still holds up more than a decade on.
|Telling the story of all our favorite trails on our favorite mountain seems like a great way to start a relationship between Silvia and Sun Peaks. So Matt Miles hits the trails hard, smashing and slashing his way around the mountain with a style that can't be faked.—Silvia Films
Check out the full VOY brackets here
.
7 Comments
"Roosting wasn't invested yet, honey. Back in 2011 cornering speed was the priority, not tossing dirt around for Instagram."
Post a Comment