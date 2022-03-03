close
Throwback Thursday: Pinkbike's Video of the Year 2011 - Matt Miles at Sun Peaks

Mar 3, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Silvia at Sun Peaks Bike Park - Matt Miles

by Silviafilms
Views: 355,465    Faves: 5,846    Comments: 271


Released in July 2011, Silvia films shoot with Matt Miles at Sun Peaks soon became a firm favourite on Pinkbike. It soon became VOD, then VOM and finally took Video of the Year in an end of year poll, beating Danny MacAskill's Industrial Revolutions by 63% to 37%. There's no deep story going on here, just incredible riding and filming that still holds up more than a decade on.

bigquotesTelling the story of all our favorite trails on our favorite mountain seems like a great way to start a relationship between Silvia and Sun Peaks. So Matt Miles hits the trails hard, smashing and slashing his way around the mountain with a style that can't be faked.Silvia Films

Check out the full VOY brackets here.

7 Comments

  • 8 0
 Could you guys please bring back POD? I'm unsure if I'm in the minority here or not, but jeez I miss it!
  • 7 0
 The old demo honestly still looks sick
  • 1 0
 "Mommy, why isn't Matt roosting every single corner?"

"Roosting wasn't invested yet, honey. Back in 2011 cornering speed was the priority, not tossing dirt around for Instagram."
  • 1 0
 It was so fun riding bikes three sizes too small
  • 1 0
 Top resolution 480p - those were the days!
  • 1 0
 Silvia never disappoints!
  • 1 0
 I needed that.

