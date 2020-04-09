Throwback Thursday: Ride to the Hills with Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, Andrew Shandro, Jordie Lunn & More

We go back to 2001 with this freeride classic that's perfect for self-isolation. Watch as Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, Andrew Shandro, Jordie Lunn, and others help shape freeride as we know it. Ride To The Hills from 2001 is an all-out metal driven freeride assault. It features all the early Canadian freeriders ripping it up on what have now become the standard locations from The Shore to Virgin, Utah. You will get a glimpse of the short-lived urban freeride trend and a lot of XC helmets. There are plenty of big Southern Utah hucks as well.Darcy Wittenburg of The Collective/Anthill