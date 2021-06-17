Throwback Thursday: Ryder Kasprick's Gap-O-Tron Tailwhip at Crankworx 2006

The Crankworx Whistler Slopestyle has always been the biggest showcase for progressive slopestyle riding in mountain biking. There have been a number of iconic moments that elevated the sport—from Timo gapping the whole course, to Paul Bas's breakout run, to Darren Berrecloth's 360 drop—but one moment that's always flown under the radar is Ryder Kasprick's Gap-o-tron tailwhip.

Just how mindblowing this was back in 2006 came up in a podcast we recorded earlier this week, so it makes for a perfect Throwback today.




Bonus: Elemental & Roam

Ryder Kasprick in "Elemental"

by LizardSkins
