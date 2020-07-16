Throwback Thursday: Sam Blenkinsop's World Cup Win in Schladming

Jul 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The saying goes, "winning one World Cup is hard, winning your second is even harder." The One Win Club currently includes Alex Fayolle, Brook MacDonald, Laurie Greenland, Martin Maes, Loris Vergier, Remi Thirion and, last but not least, Sam Blenkinsop. To celebrate the iXS #NotaRace Test Session in Shaldming, we're going to throw it back to 2008 and Blenki taking that win on a legendary track.

The video above is the Freecaster coverage of the last 8 men on track as the race ramps up to its finale with Rob Warner and Stickman on the commentary. Blenkinsop was just 19 years old at the time and was racing on a stacked Yeti team with Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov. Gwin was racing his third World Cup and finished 8th, Leov just pipped him in sixth but it was Blenkinsop who delivered the first World Cup downhill win in years for the American brand (skip to 17:54 if you just want to watch that).


Schladming was traditionally Sam Hill's backyard and he had won by more than 5 seconds every year for the past three years. In 2008 though, he was locked in a battle for the overall with Greg Minnaar and only 116 points separated them giong into the race. Minnaar remembers, "All week there was obviously a lot of pressure on from being so close to winning the overall. It’s not because of the race, as such, but because you are so close to winning it that you don’t want to loose it. Sam and I both had a lot of pressure on both of us and I think it affected both our riding."

Maybe feeling that pressure, Sam wasn't able to keep up his Schladming streak. This was to be his last race in his legendary partnership with Iron Horse and he couldn't crown it off with another win. He was still pushing on the ragged edge though and check out his save at 11:50 to see all the evdience you'll need of that.

Blenki took full advantage and delivered on his first place qualifier with a consumate victory, 1.64 seconds clear of Hill and earning him his first World Cup win. His gloveless, inimitable style is still recognisable even in 480p and you couldn't mistake him for anyone else as he pings between the grassy turns on Schladming's ski pistes.

Sam Hill slotted in just behind him in second despite the mistakes but it wasn't enough to claim the overall. Minnaar rounded off the podium in fifth and did enough to head home with the overall by 61 points.

Watch Rachel Atherton's winning run from the women's race here


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Yeti Sam Blenkinsop Sam Hill


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
140967 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
60582 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
55807 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
52214 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
50474 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
43502 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
43269 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41113 views

6 Comments

  • 1 1
 How they did that on those bikes I'll never know, my Trek fuel has more slack! You could give me a bike from 50 years in in the future and make me 20 again and I'm confident I'd still come last.
  • 2 0
 I know 12 years is a long time, but why is this filmed in PotatoVision? We had functional TV and internet in 2008!
  • 1 0
 They have internet on computers now?
  • 1 0
 Please let Warner drink again Redbull - he is on fire when he’s on the beers
  • 1 0
 bring back the Schladming World Cup!
  • 1 0
 Schladming "WhataRace"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008359
Mobile Version of Website