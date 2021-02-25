Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic

I can't think of many, if any, more successful and long-lasting rider-mechanic partnerships than Sam Hill and Jacy Shumilak. They've been working together for nearly twenty years and, as the records will show, have won most things they've turned their hands to. Of course, everyone knows of Sam's exploits - in terms of the sheer quantity of his successes, his cult-like fan following and that idiosyncratic, paradoxically calm yet flat-out way of riding a bike. A good mechanic, as many a racer will tell you, is worth their weight in gold. In fact, Hill pretty much said as much in the classic film Clay Porter film, F1rst.
|Jacy would have a few rainbow jerseys if they gave them out to mechanics. That's for sure. He pretty much gets up at six or seven in the morning, and he'll go and... I don't even know what he does to my bikes but they're just immaculate. Riders appreciate their mechanics and I appreciate mine a lot. A lot of people don't know how much time and effort they put in doing stuff and I think it's like a package. You need a good team, and a good rider and a good mechanic for things to click and it all to work.—Sam Hill
High praise indeed. I got in touch with Jacy to see what, of all the dozens of bikes Hill has ridden over the years, would be his personal favourites. Maybe for the bike itself, maybe for reasons a shade more sentimental and indeed perhaps a combination of both. Here, in chronological order are 10 of Jacy Shumilak's favorite Sam Hill builds.2003 Iron Horse SGS World Cup Race Bike
2005 Ironhorse Sunday World Cup Race Bike
|This was the first year of travel with a great ace program for me. These bikes were stock from the factory and then modified by Team owner Sean Heimdal and the riders to be lower and slacker. The guys did amazing things on these bicycles during this year and travelling with the likes of Sam, Bryn, Jared and Nathan left me with some memories that I won’t soon forget!—Jacy Shumilak
Father time hasn't been kind to all bikes from this era but I think the Iron Horse still looks great.
2008 Ironhorse Sunday - Val Di Sole World Championship Edition
|Sams first win was on this first year production Sunday. We were waiting for his start time at the top of Schladming when the rain rolled in. We tossed on the spikes and off that fella went to win his first World Cup.—Jacy Shumilak
I imagine they'll be a flurry of 'Val di Sole Sam Hill' searches after reading this article.
2009 Specialized SX Slalom Edition
|What almost was on this polished and custom AP Designs painted bike. Watching Sam ride at World Champs in Val do Sole that year was something that most people won’t see. Nobody went faster on that track when it was at its toughest and rawest form.—Jacy Shumilak
I've always loved the often creative solutions racers end up using in dual slalom.
2009 Specialized Demo 8 World Cup Race Bike
|Sea Otter was the first event, and Slalom the first race, on the S brand. Sam killed it on the hill that afternoon. That’s a frame that I still have.—Jacy Shumilak
How many of you lusted after one of these?
Hill in Follow Me. Photo Credit to Sterling Lorence.
2016 Nukeproof Mega 275 EWS Race Bike
|Awesome colours and Sam wore Palmer's gold jacket when he won the overall at the Schladming World Cup finals that year.—Jacy Shumilak
It's hard to say who seems more impressed.
2014 Nukeproof Pulse Hafjell World Championships Edition
|What an amazing paint job. We built it up in the warehouse of a motorsports dealer with some wood pallets as a worktop. Not every bike is built in a fancy shop and sometimes those are the most memorable. Sam also used this bike to get his first EWS win in Valberg France.—Jacy Shumilak
2017 Nukeproof Mega 275C Prototype
|Hafjell World championships bike. We spent some extra time in Norway and also got to spend some time with Sam's dad Merv which always makes a trip special. That was a perfect week until a silly rock got in the way.—Jacy Shumilak
Some bikes take on special meaning, and this one certainly did for Jacy
2017 Nukeproof Mega 275C - Cairns World Championship Edition
|I don’t have much personal attachment to most of the bikes save for this one. Sam won the Aspen, CO EWS round on a Sunday, loaded the bike into my van and drove overnight to Southern California to arrive before my mom went in for 7+ hours of cancer removal surgery. I still have that frame and I’ll never get rid of it. Mom has been cancer free since 2018. F you cancer.—Jacy Shumilak
If you look at the back of the seat tube you have all the proof you could ever want that one page is enough for your CV.
2018 Nukeproof Mega 275C - Day Of Dead the Dead Edition
|This was an amazing paint job. It looked like you could swim in the paint it had so much depth. It started out as the DH bike for World Championships in Cairns and then was used to put the cap on the 2017 EWS overall title.—Jacy Shumilak
Beats the 'happy stick family' bumper stickers any day of the week.
|This bike was pretty special. The guys at Nukeproof really went all out to get this paint job done. It was hand delivered by Rob (Nukeproof marketing guru) and built in the kitchen of his rental apartment in Ainsa, Spain without Sam having any idea. Rob then lured Sam down to the basement parking garage for the big reveal. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so surprised! He then used that bike to wrap up the 2018 EWS title.—Jacy Shumilak
