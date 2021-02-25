Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic

Jacy would have a few rainbow jerseys if they gave them out to mechanics. That's for sure. He pretty much gets up at six or seven in the morning, and he'll go and... I don't even know what he does to my bikes but they're just immaculate. Riders appreciate their mechanics and I appreciate mine a lot. A lot of people don't know how much time and effort they put in doing stuff and I think it's like a package. You need a good team, and a good rider and a good mechanic for things to click and it all to work. — Sam Hill

2003 Iron Horse SGS World Cup Race Bike

Hill on his way to winning his second Junior World title in 2003. Credit to Gary Perkin for the photos.

In 2003 there was no Junior Category in World Cup racing like there is today, only at the World Championships.

This was the first year of travel with a great ace program for me. These bikes were stock from the factory and then modified by Team owner Sean Heimdal and the riders to be lower and slacker. The guys did amazing things on these bicycles during this year and travelling with the likes of Sam, Bryn, Jared and Nathan left me with some memories that I won’t soon forget! — Jacy Shumilak

2005 Ironhorse Sunday World Cup Race Bike

Father time hasn't been kind to all bikes from this era but I think the Iron Horse still looks great.

Sams first win was on this first year production Sunday. We were waiting for his start time at the top of Schladming when the rain rolled in. We tossed on the spikes and off that fella went to win his first World Cup. — Jacy Shumilak

2008 Ironhorse Sunday - Val Di Sole World Championship Edition

One of the most iconic downhill bikes of all time.

I imagine they'll be a flurry of 'Val di Sole Sam Hill' searches after reading this article.

What almost was on this polished and custom AP Designs painted bike. Watching Sam ride at World Champs in Val do Sole that year was something that most people won’t see. Nobody went faster on that track when it was at its toughest and rawest form. — Jacy Shumilak

2009 Specialized SX Slalom Edition

I've always loved the often creative solutions racers end up using in dual slalom.

It would be a while before we'd get used to seeing Hill push single crown bikes to their limit.

Sea Otter was the first event, and Slalom the first race, on the S brand. Sam killed it on the hill that afternoon. That’s a frame that I still have. — Jacy Shumilak

2009 Specialized Demo 8 World Cup Race Bike

You have to be pretty bloody fast to get away with that level of downhill-pajama-action. Down the local woods perhaps not so much, but combined with the neon green Demo it is a classic.

How many of you lusted after one of these?

Hill in Follow Me. Photo Credit to Sterling Lorence.

Awesome colours and Sam wore Palmer's gold jacket when he won the overall at the Schladming World Cup finals that year. — Jacy Shumilak

2016 Nukeproof Mega 275 EWS Race Bike

Real friends photobomb.

A great photo of the bike being raced in Finale.

It's hard to say who seems more impressed.

What an amazing paint job. We built it up in the warehouse of a motorsports dealer with some wood pallets as a worktop. Not every bike is built in a fancy shop and sometimes those are the most memorable. Sam also used this bike to get his first EWS win in Valberg France. — Jacy Shumilak

2014 Nukeproof Pulse Hafjell World Championships Edition

Few could argue that the Australian national colours don't lend themselves to custom bikes very well.

Sam Hill was to come very close to another World Title in Norway.

Should, would, could... every racer has their fair share of bad luck but it's quite astonishing to think that Hill could be a five-time world champion with performances in Italy and Norway that promised so much until the very last.

Hafjell World championships bike. We spent some extra time in Norway and also got to spend some time with Sam's dad Merv which always makes a trip special. That was a perfect week until a silly rock got in the way. — Jacy Shumilak

2017 Nukeproof Mega 275C Prototype

A blacked out Mega that would eventually break cover as what would become the carbon production bike.

Some bikes take on special meaning, and this one certainly did for Jacy

The prototype at its namesake event.

I don’t have much personal attachment to most of the bikes save for this one. Sam won the Aspen, CO EWS round on a Sunday, loaded the bike into my van and drove overnight to Southern California to arrive before my mom went in for 7+ hours of cancer removal surgery. I still have that frame and I’ll never get rid of it. Mom has been cancer free since 2018. F you cancer. — Jacy Shumilak

2017 Nukeproof Mega 275C - Cairns World Championship Edition

Initially built up for Hill's home World Championships in Cairns, the bike was simply too spectacular for a sole outing. Note the downhill drivetrain.

If you look at the back of the seat tube you have all the proof you could ever want that one page is enough for your CV.

Sam. F******. Hill. Hill eventually rode his Mega enduro bike to sixth at the Downhill Worlds

This was an amazing paint job. It looked like you could swim in the paint it had so much depth. It started out as the DH bike for World Championships in Cairns and then was used to put the cap on the 2017 EWS overall title. — Jacy Shumilak

2018 Nukeproof Mega 275C - Day Of Dead the Dead Edition

Somewhat celestial light for the Day of the Dead bike.

I wonder if riding a bike put together with that much love and care would, if anything, slow you down at of sheer concern for the paintwork... apparently not.

Beats the 'happy stick family' bumper stickers any day of the week.

This bike was pretty special. The guys at Nukeproof really went all out to get this paint job done. It was hand delivered by Rob (Nukeproof marketing guru) and built in the kitchen of his rental apartment in Ainsa, Spain without Sam having any idea. Rob then lured Sam down to the basement parking garage for the big reveal. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so surprised! He then used that bike to wrap up the 2018 EWS title. — Jacy Shumilak

A quick champagne pressure wash save's the mechanic's a job. Chapeau Jacy!

I can't think of many, if any, more successful and long-lasting rider-mechanic partnerships than Sam Hill and Jacy Shumilak. They've been working together for nearly twenty years and, as the records will show, have won most things they've turned their hands to. Of course, everyone knows of Sam's exploits - in terms of the sheer quantity of his successes, his cult-like fan following and that idiosyncratic, paradoxically calm yet flat-out way of riding a bike. A good mechanic, as many a racer will tell you, is worth their weight in gold. In fact, Hill pretty much said as much in the classic film Clay Porter film, F1rst.High praise indeed. I got in touch with Jacy to see what, of all the dozens of bikes Hill has ridden over the years, would be his personal favourites. Maybe for the bike itself, maybe for reasons a shade more sentimental and indeed perhaps a combination of both. Here, in chronological order are 10 of Jacy Shumilak's favorite Sam Hill builds.