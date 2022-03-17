Since everyone was talking 29" wheels, Aaron Gwin's mechanic decided to whip up this "custom" 29'er specific shock just to keep people guessing.

The rear triangle off Loris Vergier's V10 29er. After the initial testing on an aluminum rear end, the team are now up and running on the carbon version.

Big wheels need big tires - Santa Cruz had a busy winter, not only producing the V10 29er but pushing partners for new components to go with it.

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29

• Rider height: 6'3"

• Rider weight: 187lbs / 85kg

• Frame size: XXL

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 210mm

• Wheelbase: 1300mm (center of axle to center of axle)

• Chainstay length: 462mm

• Head angle: Approximately 64°

• Tires: 29 x 2.5" Maxxis Shorty WT 3C compound

• Weight: Approximately 36 pounds

• Handlebar width: 815mm (end of grip to end of grip)



With the opening round of the 2022 World Cup just a week away from kicking off in Lourdes we thought it was time to look back at the last time we visited this French venue and the drama that blew up in the pits.Back in 2017, Lourdes was the opening round to the DH World Cup but after an offseason full of rumours and not so secret testing it was also going to be the first race to feature 29" wheels. While many of the teams had been testing the bigger wheel size, and were even planning imminent launches of a bigger wheeled bikes, many had assumed the first World Cup was going to be business as usual, at least in terms of wheel size.Then, the Santa Cruz Syndicate surprised us all with the announcement that they had a full 29" setup ready to go and race for the first round of the series. The Syndicate were famously one of the later adopters to 27.5" wheels, with Josh Bryceland holding the honour of the last ever 26" win, but when it came to wagon wheels, they had leapfrogged the entire pack. To create its 29" DH bike Santa Cruz took the front triangle from the previous year's bike and created an aluminum rear triangle and some new links. Alongside this they added in an angleset to correct the geometry for the larger wheels and used Fox's prototype 49 fork up front.For the first round of the World Cup in Lourdes Santa Cruz went one step further and had the bike made in full carbon with all of the then aluminum parts swapped out for lighter components for the big first race. Nick Anderson, head engineer said: "We're fortunate enough to co-own our own carbon manufacturing facility, which gives us bandwidth to indulge in this kind of project. I don't think it would have been possible without this kind of partnership.The comment sections exploded. Would 29" rims hold up to World Cup racing? Did this leap in technology favour the richer teams? Was the Syndicate cheating? Would the UCI allow the larger wheels to enter the sport? Was there any advantage to 29ers at Lourdes?The Syndicate let their racing do the talking. Much was made of a Minnaar puncture in timed training but in qualifying the new wheelsize made its mark. Three of the top six qualifying spots were the Syndicate's with Loris Vergier taking the fastest time of the day, Luca shaw in third and Greg Minnaar slotting into sixth. The only riders to match the speed of the 29ers were Loic Bruni, Danny Hart and Aaron Gwin.Fortunately for some and definitely unfortunately for the Santa Cruz Syndicate, the weather had other ideas for race day and some of the worst conditions we have seen at a World Cup race made it almost impossible for the top qualifiers to put together a competitive run. A washout of a finals pushed the Santa Cruz team down to 59th, 72nd and 75th in the results.Lourdes may not have been the 29" DH bikes' first win but it only took until the next race at Fort William where we saw Greg Minnaar take victory on the bigger wheel size. It was also a watershed moment for the 29er downhill bike. Trek, who held a media release for their carbon 29er in Lourdes during the race, had the most polished bike while other brands did what they could to cram bigger wheels into protesting frames at the Scottish venue.Greg Minnaar was always the most likely candidate for a 29" wheeled DH as the 6'3" rider was continuing to test longer and bigger bikes. After an offseason of putting together a new bike with the right forks, tires and wheel it was finally time for the first Santa Cruz 29" V10 Dh bike.Greg Minnaar's mechanic shared a few thoughts on the setup with us at the time. You can check out the full bike check here

What has Greg's initial feedback been about the new bike?

He just loves the fit of it. I think it fits him really well. Each time we get a new bike we go bigger and bigger and we haven't got to a point where we think it's too big yet. It'll be nice when we do (potentially) change to a new front end as well - we're probably going to stretch the bike out again. I mean, he's like 6'3” - there are not many bikes out there that fit him and that he feels comfortable on. It's just finding that size.

Last year Greg raced at the EWS round in Finale aboard a Hightower - was that what got this project underway?

Yeah, before that he'd ridden the Hightower a lot but he'd never actually raced it, he'd never pushed it. We just got the big fork, stuck it on the Hightower and did some runs. He just loved it because he was close to a bike that actually fit him. He seems confident and he's happy; that's the main thing.We've tried a few different linkages to get the feel of the bike right. Of course, with the bigger wheels, you've got more mass on there. We've actually dropped down to a 500 lb spring – we were on a 550 before but we've changed the linkage ratios. I would like him to be on a 400 spring, just because it gives us a lot of options. When we were on a 550, Fox don't make a great deal above that, where with the smaller sizes they make them in 25-pound increments. 500 is good because we can go 475, which we tried out a bit, I don't know if we'll be 475 or 500. It gives us a little bit of a playing area there.

How much does the complete bike weigh?

It's a new season with new recruits! Go behind the scenes during the undercover testing of the 29er V10, catch Greg and Marshy in their formal dresses, and see what happens when the lads hit Lourdes and race day goes from picture-perfect to muddy nightmare in a heartbeat. — Santa Cruz Syndicate

Greg Minnaar, Luca Shaw, and Loris Vergier head to Lourdes, France for the first round of the UCI Downhill World Cup, but first, they spend some time in Italy testing the latest development of the Santa Cruz V10—the bike rolling on 29-inch wheels.



The great mountain bike debate of the 21st century has found its way into the downhill scene. The all-mighty 26-inch wheel and its ever-radical form and function are being challenged by its younger (yet, bigger) brother, the 29-inch wheel. Who's faster when gravity is on your back? We're not sure. And we're not sure these guys know either, but damn we're curious to find out! — Red Bull Bike

While not running on 29" wheels Norco revealed its new high pivot DH frame at Lourdes in 2017. It's been five years and Lourdes is back opening the World Cup season and it looks like there will be plenty of new high pivot bikes to look at.

I think it's about 36 pounds or something – it's not super light. He kind of likes a bike that's not too light – that's why we've shied away from titanium bolts and stuff like that. He seems to think he can feel if the bike's too light, and he definitely has an optimum weight of what he thinks the bike should be.Check out the rest of the reaction from the weekend below:Wyn Masters catches up with the riders during track walk at Lourdes and gets a few reactions to the news that the Syndicate are running 29" bikes.Dirt Magazine went through the pits before racing kicked off to get live rider reactions to 29" wheels.Following a 29" dominated top six in the Elite Men's qualifying Dirt Magazine went searching for answers.