Throwback Thursday: Stevie Smith, Sam Hill & Tyler Morland Race Psychosis in 'Seasons'

Aug 6, 2020
A dozen years after the last race was held on Golden, British Columbia's Mount 7 Psychosis course, the Canadian province's best gravity mountain bikers are once again racing the mountain's legendary downhill trails this week as a part of the Crankworx Summer Series.

In 2007, the Collective filmed a segment for their third film, 'Seasons' during the race, following the action between Tyler Morland ("the incoming champion"), Sam Hill ("the reigning World Champion"), and Stevie Smith ("the up and comer") on the incredibly steep and loose course. The intro starts by describing the course as "like World Cup race course after World Cup race course with super gnar on top" and saying that the world's fastest riders "talk about going as slow as they possibly can and it's still too fast."

The track drops just under 4,000 vertical feet (1,220 meters) from start to finish and the fastest ever time recorded on it was a 12:35.14 by Chris Kovarik the last year the race was held in 2008. The track starts with the punishingly steep Dead Dog trail from the paraglide launch and includes a hellish climb which Morland said, "feels like you're choking on glass and sand" on.


Tyler Morland finished third in 2007 after winning in 2006.
Tyler Morland (3), Sam Hill (1), Stevie Smith (2) on the podium in 2007.
The Start


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 nostalgia, ultra
  • 4 0
 yeah this movie was what got me into mtb in the first place. Still my fav mtb movie
  • 1 0
 Remember that? That was awesome!
  • 1 0
 We'll that's carried me back. Awesome, thank you!
  • 1 0
 That was such a good watch. Wildmen

