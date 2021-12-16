Throwback Thursday: Stevie Smith's Fort William Ghost Run

– Rider 20: Stevie‘s bike is propped up in the gate, the cranks backward spinning as the camera cuts over

– Rob and Claudio introduce Stevie and say some words about him, his career, his achievements, and then his passing; his family’s loss, Canada’s loss, mountain biking’s loss. Our loss

– Rob and Claudio then sign off, and the track, crowd, radios, all fall silent

– The start beeps count down, and Stevie’s ghost is on-track

– The live-feed shows the usual out-the-gate, panning with him as he sets off

– Track marshals blow their whistles a few seconds apart (actual would need to be calculated) working from top-to-bottom

– Skip to the regular televised section start to meet the whistle-descent, at which point we know exactly how long the feed will take to get him to the bottom (which is usually 2-3 minutes of televised run)

– The cameras pan and follow Stevie’s ghost as if they would the other riders

– The marshal whistles mark Stevie’s progress, trackside still silent

– The finish-line timer is counting down

– The feed and marshal whistles follow Stevie’s ghost all the way to the finish when we see the clock reach zero. Stevie is neither red nor green. He zeroes out, and the timer remains black

– The crowd goes absolutely nuts, a roar erupts in the stands; track-side top to bottom cries of “STEVIE” and a chorus of chainsaws rings out, and everyone watching around the world shout and cheer in celebration of the one Stevie Smith — Hwulex