Throwback Thursday: Stevie Smith's Fort William Ghost Run

Fort William's finish paddock is normally a cacophony of cheering, cowbells and pounding music, but in June 2016 it fell eerily silent to remember the late, great Stevie Smith.
As the world awoke on May 16, nobody could believe the tragic news they were reading. Stevie Smith had passed away.
Sadness poured from the mountain bike community at the thought of a rider taken in their prime and the comment section on our article was flooded with tributes, memories and grief. In the midst of it all, one Pinkbike user, Hwulex, posted a comment that would spark a fitting tribute
|Stevie is not only protected top-80, but also a tv-safe top-20 rider. I therefore propose either at Fort Bill as the next race, or perhaps more appropriately at MSA later this year, that the UCI allow a ghost-lap in his honour. His current ranking is 12th, so let's let him have his last run down the track in 12th spot out the start-gate. The crowd, organisers, commentators all pay a silent respect for his lap while the TV cameras track his would-be movements down a silent and empty track, then the biggest f**king cheer you've ever heard roars out down the entire track top to bottom as his name is posted on the board at the finish line. I think this would be a powerful and fitting tribute for a fantastic racer who had won the hearts and respect of so many from such a young age.—Hwulex
He then outlined his idea further in a blog post, saying
|– Rider 20: Stevie‘s bike is propped up in the gate, the cranks backward spinning as the camera cuts over
– Rob and Claudio introduce Stevie and say some words about him, his career, his achievements, and then his passing; his family’s loss, Canada’s loss, mountain biking’s loss. Our loss
– Rob and Claudio then sign off, and the track, crowd, radios, all fall silent
– The start beeps count down, and Stevie’s ghost is on-track
– The live-feed shows the usual out-the-gate, panning with him as he sets off
– Track marshals blow their whistles a few seconds apart (actual would need to be calculated) working from top-to-bottom
– Skip to the regular televised section start to meet the whistle-descent, at which point we know exactly how long the feed will take to get him to the bottom (which is usually 2-3 minutes of televised run)
– The cameras pan and follow Stevie’s ghost as if they would the other riders
– The marshal whistles mark Stevie’s progress, trackside still silent
– The finish-line timer is counting down
– The feed and marshal whistles follow Stevie’s ghost all the way to the finish when we see the clock reach zero. Stevie is neither red nor green. He zeroes out, and the timer remains black
– The crowd goes absolutely nuts, a roar erupts in the stands; track-side top to bottom cries of “STEVIE” and a chorus of chainsaws rings out, and everyone watching around the world shout and cheer in celebration of the one Stevie Smith—Hwulex
1090 upvotes later and the wheels were in motion for a fitting tribute to Stevie. Mountain bikers tweeted to the UCI and officials in the hope that they would pick it up and then on May 19, 3 days after Smith's passing, the UCI MTB Twitter account posted
, "We will pay tribute to Stevie Smith with a memorial run in Fort William. More details soon."
The run ended up being almost exactly as Hwulex pictured it, with the cameras following a ghost rider down at the time when Stevie would have set off for his race run. The crowd fell silent as Stevie passed through the camera points until the moment he would have crested the Visit Scotland sender before speeding through the 4X track. This is the point where riders are normally first sighted by the crowd and it was the signal that set off a cheer loud enough to rattle the grandstands.
More than five years on, it's still a gut-wrenching watch and a brilliant tribute to Smith. For more on the Ghost Run and the story of Stevie's life and career, Long Live Chainsaw is now available
on iTunes, Apple TV, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, Amazon, Xbox Movie or Vudu. All proceeds from the film will benefit the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation
.
