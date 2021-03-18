Throwback Thursday: Intriguing Taipei Cycle Show Products That Never Went Mainstream

Mar 18, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Taiwan Excellence booth

The Taipei Cycle Show is usually one of the largest trade shows of the year, and it’s a hotbed of innovation as one of the major opportunities for companies to show off their new products.

This year, while the show does exist in an online format and we’ve toured the digital expo in search of any interesting finds (see here and here), it doesn’t quite have the same abundance and intrigue as a real-time in-person trade show, so we decided to look back at some highlights from Taipei Cycle Shows past.

Here are some Taipei Cycle Show finds that were very cool but that never made it big in the public eye.


Tag Metals' Speed Align System


This one never caught on, but I still think it's a cool idea with a relatively low cost and few downsides compared to most changes in bike industry standards. I think Tag Metals' Speed Align System idea would make at least a few lives easier.

I, for one, find the stem-straightening process to be agonizing. This offers to solve it with slots in the stem that could theoretically be lined up with laser-etched lines on the steerer tubes of any and all forks if suspension companies were willing to add that detail. (That's where the industry standard change would have to come in.) Plus, if people don’t want to use it, no harm done. It's what Levy calls a "functional refinement."

S-Ride's 13-Speed Drivetrain


S-Ride is a Chinese drivetrain company that makes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and even 13-speed shifters, derailleurs, and cassettes. Pinkbike tried the 13-speed drivetrain in a stand at the Taipei Cycle Show in 2019 and was surprised to find that it worked, though the review wasn't glowing: "It had an action that could best be described as robust with the gears clunking into place after a bit of persuasion, but we were assured that on the trail it would work better than on the stand."

Yep, that's definitely 13. The cassette is made from a combination of steel and aluminum.

Still, the option to upgrade to a 1x13 setup with a massive 11-52t cassette is worth recognizing, especially considering the price. It seems to retail for $632 (though I found several MSRPs online and it seems to be discounted wherever it is sold, regularly selling for $300-odd USD). In comparison, the only other 13-speed mountain bike drivetrain on the market is from Rotor, and Rotor's 1x13 offerings start at $1,676 USD -- nearly three times S-Ride's price -- and increase from there.

A Kid-Specific Drivetrain

Taipei Cycle Show

We all wish we grew up with the bikes that kids have these days and the Taipei Cycle Show has something nice for the little ones almost every year. In 2018, there were enough small bikes that Levy wanted to be a kid again. But my favorite offering for the little ones has to be the SunRace 1x drivetrain from 2018, which gives a relatively inexpensive option to help improve the quality and weight of kids’ bikes.

Most of us ride bikes that weigh less than 30% of our bodyweight, but a scary number of kids are out there on bikes that weigh more than half the kids’ weight. Sure, maybe the next crop of 11-year-olds will all have Dangerholm’s thighs, but they might appreciate being able to, you know, pick their bikes up.

Graphene Brake Discs


Heat dissipation is an ongoing problem that has yet to be totally solved. Sure, there are all kinds of modern fixes on the market like brake pads with fins (that may or may not rattle), insulated brake pistons, big rotors, aluminum-steel combo layups, and more. Still, graphene may offer a strong, quickly-cooling option that weighs in at a fraction of what typical metal rotors weigh. Mortop's version at the 2017 Taipei Cycle Show looked promising.

But there’s a problem. Mortop’s website no longer exists and the company’s Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2017, so it’s radio silence. Someone else may have to pick up the project where Mortop left off.

A Carbon Chainring That's Said to Solve the Carbon Chainring Problem

Taipei Cycle Show 2019

While we're on the topic of unconventional component materials, we have to mention this carbon chainring from Digidirt, which is said to solve the lifespan problem that has plagued carbon chainring attempts in the past. Because the chain vs. carbon friction game tends to destroy the carbon quickly, Digidirt coated its chainring teeth with protective metal powder, which Digidirt says makes a carbon chainring last as long as an aluminum one.

The carbon weighs about 25% less than an aluminum counterpart and costs $150 -- roughly 50% more than SRAM's lightweight options -- which is about what you'd expect.

Square Root Carbon Wheels

Taipei Cycle Show

The Square Root carbon wheelsets debuted at 2017’s Taipei Cycle Show, and the company is still going strong and selling wheels worldwide, despite not being a household name. While other carbon wheelsets tend to have astronomical pricetags, Square Root sells directly to consumers at prices that aren’t much higher than the alloy offerings from other companies. Plus, I have to say, I’m pretty partial to the rim graphics.

3D Printed Pedals Made From Rice Husks

Taipei Cycle Show

Rice husks have a multitude of cool uses in Asian countries, and we can add making pedals to the list. This machine 3D printed pedals right in front of onlookers' eyes at the expo, and the idea seems like a neat solution for making environmentally-responsible commuter pedals. While they don't look like they could compete with a nice pair of Vaults or Bladerunners, they do look like the eco-conscious version of Brian Park's 3D printed dadmobile pedals.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Throwback Thursday Drivetrain Kids Bikes Stems Wheels Taipei Cycle Show


39 Comments

  • 47 0
 One line on a steerer tube. Just that. Is that too much to ask?
  • 21 0
 It's all good until they etch it on crooked XD
  • 5 9
flag z-man (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Seems pointless. Keep in mind an added cost of $2 at the time of manufactur leads to an exponential increase as the products flows through distribution channels.
  • 1 0
 @robokfc: this guy knows. LOL!
  • 4 4
 Steerer tubes currently don't have to be aligned before pressing into the crown, adding an etch means some operator is going to have to manually align the steerer tube before pressing, adding cost, complexity, and a high probability of human error. Which means you'll still probably have to eyeball the stem because the fancy laser etch is off by 0.75 degrees.
  • 2 0
 Im sure SRAM has the patent on it.
  • 15 1
 @kimosabe621: Engrave it after pressing.
  • 4 0
 @kimosabe621: In my mind, the etching is added post press. Put the uppers into a mold, run the etch. Move to next step in assembly line. not free, but not really a complicated ask in terms of alignment.
  • 6 0
 Just DIY with a silver sharpie after you align it correctly by eye the first time. (most stems have some sort of cutout... and the gap doesn't have to be at 180 degrees, just wherever you can draw a line on the steerer to see what "lined up straight" is)
  • 2 0
 @kimosabe621: maybe etching it after steerer and stanchions are together?
  • 2 1
 @N-60: Fixturing a crown/steerer assembly for a laser is much more expensive and difficult compare to the blank tube before pressing. If there was a locating notch on the steerer and a corresponding key on the crown you could cheaply etch the indicator line before pressing without much fear of misalignment. But again, $$$

It's all possible, don't get me wrong. I just think it'll be more expensive than people realize. Not sure the market is willing to bear the cost for such a small feature/benefit
  • 2 0
 @z-man: Exponential? I doubt that. But certainly more than $2.
  • 4 0
 What? And then not need a $250 tool for it?
Pfft..hard pass.
  • 1 0
 I want a notch or a key system like for most large rotating equipment that uses shafts. You don't need tight tolerances either. it would cost nothing. Just a machined channel down the forks steer tube and either a channel on the stem with a key or a ridge that slide into place.
  • 1 0
 @kimosabe621: not very difficult. You can key the crown and the steer tube. Hell it could all be one channel that everything aligns to. Even easier. Good point
  • 1 0
 Step 1. Lay fork on flat surface, dropouts down. Step 2. Mark absolute high point of steer tube. Ought to be your alignment mark. Step 3. Line stem up with said mark. Step 4. Fine tune after first ride, because you know damn well it's gonna be off a little bit. Step 5. Adjust matching marks on stem and steerer to reflect reality. Or, just start with step 5.
  • 1 0
 That line would probably force Sram to list it's steerers' diameter to 1-1/8.99 to accomodate the thickness of the paint, rendering previous stems, headsets and frames useless. You know the drill...
  • 2 0
 @freebikeur: LOL. DUB steerers "better engineered" to frustrate you
  • 1 0
 @makripper: And then you would have to write both off in the event of a hard rotational impact to the bars.
  • 1 0
 @kimosabe621: etch it after its installed.
  • 1 0
 Build yourself a little jig that'll slot into the dropout... like a hub with central bar thingy with a sharpie on the end... sorted!
  • 1 0
 I'd bet most people's bars are still a little crooked because of their dominant eye.
  • 2 0
 SRAM are developing a very impressive brake rotor, where the brake track is actually sprayed onto an aluminum core, to address excessive rotor heat. It's actually pretty incredible.

wheelbased.com/2021/01/05/bicycle-disc-brake-rotors-by-sram
  • 2 0
 Yeah this is similar to what Porsche is doing. They spray tungsten carbide on the brake track. Its an ultra thin layer but apparently it works very well from what I have heard.

www.google.com/amp/s/www.caranddriver.com/news/amp15339768/in-depth-with-the-2019-porsche-cayennes-tungsten-carbide-coated-brakes
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: Correct, very similar. Wild to see automotive tech making it's way to bikes.
  • 1 0
 The Sunrace M9 drivetrain is actually in the market. As the Brazilian distributors, we are buying a good quantity of complete 1x9 groups with 11-50 cassetes and square tapered cranksets... the only difference is the crank lenght that we orderer... 175mm... but we could have ordered shorter ones id we wanted. We bet it will be a success, a great affordable alternative to Shimano and SRAM products... specially in Brazil, where everything is too expensive.
  • 3 0
 So the best way to solve the carbon chainring problem is to coat the carbon in metal. Huh.
  • 1 0
 We fixed the carbon chainring problem by making a metal one!
  • 2 0
 I would get way more value from a line on my steerer tube than from 2mm extra diameter
  • 1 0
 Has anyone tried square root wheels? They look great and priced great but I'd like to know how they ride before pulling the trigger.
  • 2 0
 Tag Metals stem sounds interesting
  • 2 0
 The person knew to coil the excess gear cable but didn't know to cut it
  • 1 0
 Probably wanted to reuse it on other bikes
  • 1 0
 But we totally need that Super Boost standard!
  • 1 0
 nice, ill probably buy those wheels given the price
  • 1 0
 I don't want my disc brake rotor to be made of bamboo, thanks though.
  • 1 0
 Has not taken off... yet!
  • 1 0
 microSHIFT Acolyte, a cheap kid-specific drivetrain!
  • 1 0
 wow

Post a Comment



