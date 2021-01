Remi Thirion's Two Wheel World Champs Drift

Tom Van Steenbergen's Wild West Overshoot

Jacob O'Donoghue Price Nosing it in

Theo Galy's Tarzan Impression

Chris Grice getting Loose during a Race Run

Sam Reynolds' Ankles of Steel

Thibaut Daprela's Maribor Drift

Dawson Amann Riding out a Front Puncture

Camille Balanche's Top Tube Rodeo

Ben Cathro Getting Spicy on the Walk the Talk Track

Titouan Carod's Flat Land 360

Danny Mac Going Deep in Utah

Who Had the Best Save of 2020? Remi Thirion

Tom Van Steenbergen

Jacob O'Donoghue Price

Theo Galy

Chris Grice

Sam Reynolds

Thibaut Daprela

Dawson Amann

Camille Balanche

Ben Cathro

Titouan Carod

Danny Mac Responses: 344 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Save of the Year isn't a category in our Pinkbike Awards articles but if there was, these would some of the nominees. What counts as a save? Basically anything that could have gone a lot worse than it did were it not for a combination of skill, reactions and luck from the rider. Not all of these are ridden out but all of them are certainly impressive bits of riding and/or improvisation.Let us know your favourite below and let us know any we missed in the comments.