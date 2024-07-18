Powered by Outside

Throwback Thursday: The 7 Times Mountain Biking Has Been Raced in the Olympics

Jul 18, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
The Hunt for glory in the finish
Nino Schurter has three Olympic medals - a gold from Rio, a silver from London and a bronze from Beijing.


The first mountain bike World Championships were organized in 1990, but mountain biking only made its debut as an Olympic sport at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996. That means that there have only ever been seven Olympic Games that included mountain biking and 14 gold medals awarded, seven to men and seven to women. Both Paola Pezzo and Julien Absalon have won two apiece so that means just 12 people in the world have ever been Olympic gold medallists in mountain biking.

Add to that, although 42 medals have been awarded in total, only 32 individuals have ever won Olympic cross-country mountain biking medals. While Julien Absalon and Paola Pezzo may be the only ever back-to-back champions, both Nino Schurter and Sabine Spitz have the entire collection of bronze, silver, and gold at home and Bart Brentjens, Miguel Martinez, Maja Włoszczowska, and Jaroslav Kulhavý have two medals apiece. Since 1996, there have been over 400 XC World Cup medals awarded, but only 15 men and 17 women have ever won Olympic medals.

Basically, even if you're one of the world's best mountain bikers, your chances of winning an Olympic medal are slim. At the test event in September of 2023, it was France's Loana Lecomte and Victor Koretzky that took top honours, and they'll be going for gold again on the big stage, but the competition will be fierce.

See the whole list of qualified athletes here. Who do you think has what it takes at the Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024 (Women's) and July 29, 2024 (Men's)? Let us know in the poll below!


Atlanta 1996

Men:
1. Bart Brentjens (Netherlands) 2:17.38
2. Thomas Frischknecht (Switzerland) 2:20:14
3. Miguel Martinez (France) 2:20:36
Women:
1. Paola Pezzo (Italy) 1:50.51
2. Alison Sydor (Canada) 1:51.58
3. Susan DeMattei (United States) 1:52.36



Sydney 2000:


Men:
1. Miguel Martinez (France) 02:09:02
2. Filip Meirhaeghe (Belgium) + 1.03
3. Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) + 2.18
Women:
1. Paola Pezzo (Italy) 01:49:24
2. Barbara Blatter (Switzerland) + 0.27
3. Margarita Fullana (Spain) + 0.35




Athens 2004:

Men:
1. Julien Absalon (France) 2:15:02
2. José Antonio Hermida (Spain) 2:16:02
3. Bart Brentjens (Netherlands) 2:17:05
Women:
1. Gunn-Rita Dahle (Norway) 1:56:51
2. Marie-Hélène Prémont (Canada) 1:57:50
3. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:59:21




Beijing 2008:

Men:
1. Julien Absalon (France) 1:55:59
2. Jean-Christophe Péraud (France) 1:57:06
3. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:57:52
Women:
1. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:45:11
2. Maja Włoszczowska (Poland) 1:45:52
3. Irina Kalentieva (Russia) 1:46:28



London 2012:


You can watch the women's race here.


Men:
1. Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic) 1:29:07
2. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:29:08
3. Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) 1:29:32
Women:
1. Julie Bresset (France) 1:30:52
2. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:31:54
3. Georgia Gould (United States) 1:32:00



Rio 2016:

2016 Rio Olympic XC Men s podium.
1. Jenny Rissveds SWE 2. Maja Wloszczowska POL 3. Catherine Pendrel CAN .

Men:
1. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:33:28
2. Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic) 1:34:18
3. Carlos Coloma Nicolás (Spain) 1:34:51
Women:
1. Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) 1:30:15
2. Maja Włoszczowska (Poland) 1:30:52
3. Catharine Pendrel (Canada ) 1:31:41




Tokyo 2021:

photo
photo

Men:
1. Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) 1:25:14
2. Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland) +20
3. David Valero Serrano (Spain) +34
Women:
1. Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 1:15:46
2. Sina Frei (Switzerland) +1:11
3. Linda Indergand (Switzerland) +1:16


Paris 2024:

Who do you think will be fastest at the Paris Olympics?


Men:

Who will win the Paris 2024 men's mountain bike race?


Women:

Who will win the Paris 2024 women's mountain bike race?




15 Comments
  • 3 0
 "just 12 people in the world have ever been Olympic gold medallists in mountain biking". Have been? Once a gold medallist, always a gold medallist.

2 people are reigning Olympic champions in MTB.
12 people have won Olympic gold medals in MTB.
  • 7 4
 I’m probably a grumpy fool but I kinda think the olympics is a bit whack. I think it’s a shame athletes opt out of the World Cup to do the olympics instead.
  • 5 0
 I'm quite cheery and I fully agree with you.
  • 2 0
 Any given wold cup has more riders and is better to watch. The qualifying criteria and the limit for how many riders a country can send there leaves a lot of top riders not riding.
  • 1 0
 Puh UCI or ... anything else? Tough call.
  • 1 1
 Wait until this gets going:
enhanced.org
  • 1 1
 @tremeer023: "The race for superhumanity is on. Welcome to the E-Games, the ultimate demonstration of what the human body is capable of."
barf
  • 6 0
 It's a huge difference in publicity and interest from the public. Winning the olympics means that you become a household name, get invited to talk shows on TV, have fighter jets escort your plane back home from, gets to meet the king, and so on. Winning a world cup means mabey 1min on TV and some speculation on how you might fare in the coming olympics.
  • 1 0
 @martinaasa: Sometimes it is better to not meet your countries' leaders (or those who identify as such), fighter jets are pretty damn noisy and no one watches tv now that we have TikTok and shit. Go with the times bro (and rather ride the WC).
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: it is basically the Olympics but without mandatory drug testing. The main organiser is a multi-millionaire with the funding to run it for 3 years without relying on media or ad revenue, so it will happen. It is at least interesting.
  • 1 0
 I wonder how Tom Pidcock has been doing ever since he got covid last week? Any info on his preparations for the upcoming Olympic? Did it affect his overall strength and stamina?
  • 2 0
 Btw, who is this women racer named Great Britain? Never heard of her
  • 1 0
 Well, Sydney 2000, Martinez, Meirhaeghe, and Fullana are all riders who were caught doping in their careers
  • 1 0
 I don't think Miguel Martinez has ever been caught. I might be mistaken though. He left the Phonak team (Landis, lol) in 2003 complaining about the amount of doping there was in road racing.

followingthechainline.blogspot.com/2013/06/where-are-they-now-miguel-martinez.html
  • 1 0
 Seeing the Sysdney 2000 footage, dropper seat post is really the one invention that we needed. (And larger handlebars).







