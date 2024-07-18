Throwback Thursday: The 7 Times Mountain Biking Has Been Raced in the Olympics

The first mountain bike World Championships were organized in 1990, but mountain biking only made its debut as an Olympic sport at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996. That means that there have only ever been seven Olympic Games that included mountain biking and 14 gold medals awarded, seven to men and seven to women. Both Paola Pezzo and Julien Absalon have won two apiece so that means just 12 people in the world have ever been Olympic gold medallists in mountain biking.
Add to that, although 42 medals have been awarded in total, only 32 individuals have ever won Olympic cross-country mountain biking medals. While Julien Absalon and Paola Pezzo may be the only ever back-to-back champions, both Nino Schurter and Sabine Spitz have the entire collection of bronze, silver, and gold at home and Bart Brentjens, Miguel Martinez, Maja Włoszczowska, and Jaroslav Kulhavý have two medals apiece. Since 1996, there have been over 400 XC World Cup medals awarded, but only 15 men and 17 women have ever won Olympic medals.
Basically, even if you're one of the world's best mountain bikers, your chances of winning an Olympic medal are slim. At the test event
in September of 2023, it was France's Loana Lecomte and Victor Koretzky that took top honours, and they'll be going for gold again on the big stage, but the competition will be fierce.
. Who do you think has what it takes at the Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024 (Women's) and July 29, 2024 (Men's)? Let us know in the poll below! Atlanta 1996
Men:
1. Bart Brentjens (Netherlands) 2:17.38
2. Thomas Frischknecht (Switzerland) 2:20:14
3. Miguel Martinez (France) 2:20:36
Women:
1. Paola Pezzo (Italy) 1:50.51
2. Alison Sydor (Canada) 1:51.58
3. Susan DeMattei (United States) 1:52.36
Sydney 2000:
Men:
1. Miguel Martinez (France) 02:09:02
2. Filip Meirhaeghe (Belgium) + 1.03
3. Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) + 2.18
Women:
1. Paola Pezzo (Italy) 01:49:24
2. Barbara Blatter (Switzerland) + 0.27
3. Margarita Fullana (Spain) + 0.35
Athens 2004:
Men:
1. Julien Absalon (France) 2:15:02
2. José Antonio Hermida (Spain) 2:16:02
3. Bart Brentjens (Netherlands) 2:17:05
Women:
1. Gunn-Rita Dahle (Norway) 1:56:51
2. Marie-Hélène Prémont (Canada) 1:57:50
3. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:59:21
Beijing 2008:
Men:
1. Julien Absalon (France) 1:55:59
2. Jean-Christophe Péraud (France) 1:57:06
3. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:57:52
Women:
1. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:45:11
2. Maja Włoszczowska (Poland) 1:45:52
3. Irina Kalentieva (Russia) 1:46:28
London 2012:
Men:
1. Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic) 1:29:07
2. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:29:08
3. Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) 1:29:32
Women:
1. Julie Bresset (France) 1:30:52
2. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:31:54
3. Georgia Gould (United States) 1:32:00
Rio 2016:
Men:
1. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:33:28
2. Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic) 1:34:18
3. Carlos Coloma Nicolás (Spain) 1:34:51
Women:
1. Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) 1:30:15
2. Maja Włoszczowska (Poland) 1:30:52
3. Catharine Pendrel (Canada ) 1:31:41
Tokyo 2021:
Paris 2024:
Men:
1. Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) 1:25:14
2. Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland) +20
3. David Valero Serrano (Spain) +34
Women:
1. Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 1:15:46
2. Sina Frei (Switzerland) +1:11
3. Linda Indergand (Switzerland) +1:16
Who do you think will be fastest at the Paris Olympics?
2 people are reigning Olympic champions in MTB.
12 people have won Olympic gold medals in MTB.
