Throwback Thursday: The Bikes of the First Ever EWS Race in Finale Ligure

Sep 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Dan Atherton and his 27.5 GT prototype
With the first-ever Enduro Trophy of Nations this weekend we decided to take a look back at the final round of the first EWS series in Finale Ligure in 2013. Back then, Clementz and Graves were battling out for the win on the same trails the riders will tackle this weekend but with very different bikes.

Back in 2013 a majority of the riders were still rocking 26" wheels and more than one chainring.They may seem primitive now but these are the bikes that built a foundation for the extremely capable bikes that we now see tackling the EWS and we all ride ourselves. There are a lot of interesting bikes in here with more than a few prototypes that are testing out 'new' wheel sizes.

Tracy Moseley and her 29 Trek Remedy prototype
EWS main man Chris Ball and his Santa Cruz Tallboy LT
Anneke Beerten and her Specialized Enduro
Steve Peat and his Santa Cruz Bronson
Jerome Clementz and his Cannondale Jekyll
Curtis Keene and his Specialized Stumpjumper 29
Tobias Woggon and his 29 BMC prototype
Max Schumann and his Carver 27.5 IBC internet forum-designed bike
Nico Lau and his Cube Stereo
Al Stock and his Kona Process DL
Adam Craig and his 27.5 Giant prototype
Michal Prokop and his Specialized Enduro
Greg Minnaar and his Santa Cruz Bronson
Nico Quere and his Commencal Meta AM 27.5
Andrea Bruno and his Transition Covert Carbon
Joe Barnes and his Canyon Strive. His team are all running secret 27.5 prototypes but he is undecided whether he will race on his yet and it s strictly no photos
Cedric Gracia and his Santa Cruz Bronson. While Cedric is on DVO Suspenion he is using Suntour for enduro while DVO develop their range
Manuel Ducci and his Ibis Mojo HD
Anka Martin and her prototype Santa Cruz Juliana women s enduro race bike
Nico Vouilloz and his prototype Lapierre 27.5 bike with EI and Horst link suspension
Brian Lopes and his Ibis Ripley
Race Action


Interestingly despite the bikes looking pretty outdated the results sheet doesn't look too dissimilar to recent races. The Men's category has the likes of Damien Oton, Florian Nicolai and Thomas Lapeyrie all inside the top 12 riders. Also the young Junior category rider Martin Maes managed to take an Elite Podium finish just beating Fabien Barel to make it into the top three.

In the Pro Women, the results tell a similar story and following the two legends of Tracy Mosely and Anne-Caroline are Cecile Ravanel, Ines Thoma, Anneke Beerten and the Gehrig Twins. Also sitting in seventh place is the current EWS series champion Isabeau Courdurier.


Pro Men

1st. Jerome Clementz: 25:40.5
2nd. Jared Graves: +2.7
3rd. Martin Maes: +25.1
4th. Fabien Barel: +30.8
5th. Rémy Absalon: +32.5


Pro Women

1st. Tracy Moseley: 29:38.7
2nd. Anne-Caroline Chausson: +10.1
3rd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:44.6
4th. Ines Thoma: +3:03.4
5th. Anneke Beerten: +3:14.8



One name you probably know and another you should having fun on the transfer. While Curtis Keene is pretty well-known on both sides of the Atlantic until this season Yoann Barelli has not been someone people talked about much outside of France. That 12 plate is his EWS ranking before this race and should tell you everything you need to know about how quick he is.
On stage one this morning nobody could touch Clementz and he overtook Graves for the overall lead as the two of them pulled away from the rest of the field.
Graves gets up close and personal with the flora on stage one. Could this have been where he lost the race while he didn t come off the bike he did un clip and it surely cost him precious time.
Cecile Ravanel charging hard into the steep gnar of the sixth stage to take third place.
Well choose the one you prefer Josh Ratboy Bryceland managed to turn only with the rear wheel in this technical turn.
Stage six rough rocky and very physically demanding. Here is where you feel the fatigue
...
A cracking ride from Greg Callaghan netted him 20th this weekend his best ever result in one of these races.
9 Comments

  • 5 2
 Wow, and to think all of those bikes are completely unrideable by today's standards
  • 1 0
 I’d love Greg or Steve’s Bronson, even now.
  • 2 0
 Aaahh the good old times when pharmaceutical companies were not sponsoring athletes
  • 2 0
 How on earth did an Internet forum design a bike? We can’t even agree on what day it is lol
  • 2 0
 Short and ugly comes to mind.
  • 2 0
 We've come a long, long way together Through the hard times, and the good
  • 2 0
 Anyone feeling old yet?
  • 1 0
 Cool! We were on honeymoon that time in Finale ????????‍♀️
  • 1 0
 Backpacks??

