Throwback Thursday: The Bikes of the First Ever EWS Race in Finale Ligure

With the first-ever Enduro Trophy of Nations this weekend we decided to take a look back at the final round of the first EWS series in Finale Ligure in 2013. Back then, Clementz and Graves were battling out for the win on the same trails the riders will tackle this weekend but with very different bikes.
Back in 2013 a majority of the riders were still rocking 26" wheels and more than one chainring.They may seem primitive now but these are the bikes that built a foundation for the extremely capable bikes that we now see tackling the EWS and we all ride ourselves. There are a lot of interesting bikes in here with more than a few prototypes that are testing out 'new'
wheel sizes. Race Action
Interestingly despite the bikes looking pretty outdated the results sheet doesn't look too dissimilar to recent races. The Men's category has the likes of Damien Oton, Florian Nicolai and Thomas Lapeyrie all inside the top 12 riders. Also the young Junior category rider Martin Maes managed to take an Elite Podium finish just beating Fabien Barel to make it into the top three.
In the Pro Women, the results tell a similar story and following the two legends of Tracy Mosely and Anne-Caroline are Cecile Ravanel, Ines Thoma, Anneke Beerten and the Gehrig Twins. Also sitting in seventh place is the current EWS series champion Isabeau Courdurier.
Pro Men
1st. Jerome Clementz: 25:40.5
2nd. Jared Graves: +2.7
3rd. Martin Maes: +25.1
4th. Fabien Barel: +30.8
5th. Rémy Absalon: +32.5
Pro Women
1st. Tracy Moseley: 29:38.7
2nd. Anne-Caroline Chausson: +10.1
3rd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:44.6
4th. Ines Thoma: +3:03.4
5th. Anneke Beerten: +3:14.8
