Throwback Thursday: The Bikes of the First Ever EWS Race in Finale Ligure

Dan Atherton and his 27.5" GT prototype

Tracy Moseley and her 29" Trek Remedy prototype

EWS main man, Chris Ball, and his Santa Cruz Tallboy LT

Anneke Beerten and her Specialized Enduro

Steve Peat and his Santa Cruz Bronson

Jerome Clementz and his Cannondale Jekyll

Curtis Keene and his Specialized Stumpjumper 29

Tobias Woggon and his 29" BMC prototype

Max Schumann and his Carver 27.5" IBC internet forum-designed bike

Nico Lau and his Cube Stereo

Al Stock and his Kona Process DL

Adam Craig and his 27.5" Giant prototype

Michal Prokop and his Specialized Enduro

Greg Minnaar and his Santa Cruz Bronson

Nico Quere and his Commencal Meta 27.5"

Andrea Bruno and his Transition Covert Carbon

Joe Barnes and his Canyon Strive

Cedric Gracia and his Santa Cruz Bronson

Manuel Ducci and his Ibis Mojo HD

Anka Martin and her prototype Santa Cruz Juliana women's enduro race bike

Nico Vouilloz and his prototype Lapierre 27.5" bike with EI and Horst link suspension

Brian Lopes and his Ibis Ripley

Race Action



Pro Men



1st. Jerome Clementz: 25:40.5

2nd. Jared Graves: +2.7

3rd. Martin Maes: +25.1

4th. Fabien Barel: +30.8

5th. Rémy Absalon: +32.5





Pro Women



1st. Tracy Moseley: 29:38.7

2nd. Anne-Caroline Chausson: +10.1

3rd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:44.6

4th. Ines Thoma: +3:03.4

5th. Anneke Beerten: +3:14.8





Yoann Barelli was pretty unknown in 2013 but his number plate told everyone all they needed to know about how fast he was.

Clementz and Graves were battling out for a title in Finale after a year of back and forth racing.

Graves gets up close and personal with the flora on stage one. Could this have been where he lost the race? while he didn't come off the bike, he did un clip and it surely cost him precious time.

Cecile Ravanel charging hard into the steep gnar of the sixth stage to take third place.

Well, choose the one you prefer! Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland managed to turn only with the rear wheel in this technical turn.

The rough, techy trails of Finale haven't changed a jot in six years.

A curious crowd gathered at the first-ever EWS final round but it was nothing like the hordes of fans we see on DH Men nowadays.

Greg Callaghan rode to a best-ever 20th place.

With the first-ever Enduro Trophy of Nations this weekend we decided to take a look back at the final round of the first EWS series in Finale Ligure in 2013. Back then, Clementz and Graves were battling out for the win on the same trails the riders will tackle this weekend but with very different bikes.Back in 2013 a majority of the riders were still rocking 26" wheels and more than one chainring.They may seem primitive now but these are the bikes that built a foundation for the extremely capable bikes that we now see tackling the EWS and we all ride ourselves. There are a lot of interesting bikes in here with more than a few prototypes that are testing outwheel sizes.Interestingly despite the bikes looking pretty outdated the results sheet doesn't look too dissimilar to recent races. The Men's category has the likes of Damien Oton, Florian Nicolai and Thomas Lapeyrie all inside the top 12 riders. Also the young Junior category rider Martin Maes managed to take an Elite Podium finish just beating Fabien Barel to make it into the top three.In the Pro Women, the results tell a similar story and following the two legends of Tracy Mosely and Anne-Caroline are Cecile Ravanel, Ines Thoma, Anneke Beerten and the Gehrig Twins. Also sitting in seventh place is the current EWS series champion Isabeau Courdurier.