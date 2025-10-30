Throwback Thursday: The Collective Full Movie with Ryan Leech, Thomas Vanderham, Tyler Klassen & More

The Collective is a film that portrays freeride progression while exploring the thoughts and personalities of the riders leading that progression. A collective approach to producing the film has created something that fully reflects the depth of the sport and those who are pushing its boundaries. — The Collective

Back in 2004, a group of riders, photographers, and filmmakers came together to create something different, a film that would show where freeride was headed while capturing the personalities and mindset of the riders pushing the limits. Shot entirely on 16mm film, The Collective raised the bar for what a mountain bike movie could be.Twenty-one years later, it still holds up. The riding, the music, the style, it all captures that early-2000s energy that helped shape modern freeride.Featuring Andrew Shandro, Dave Watson, Thomas Vanderham, Darren Berrecloth, Tyler Klassen, Jordie Lunn, Wade Simmons, Matt Hunter, Steve Romaniuk, Ryan Leech, Geoff Gulevich, and Tyler Morland. Photography by Sterling Lorence. Directed by Darcy Wittenburg. Produced by Jamie Houssian.