Throwback Thursday: The Collective Full Movie with Ryan Leech, Thomas Vanderham, Tyler Klassen & More

Oct 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Back in 2004, a group of riders, photographers, and filmmakers came together to create something different, a film that would show where freeride was headed while capturing the personalities and mindset of the riders pushing the limits. Shot entirely on 16mm film, The Collective raised the bar for what a mountain bike movie could be.

Twenty-one years later, it still holds up. The riding, the music, the style, it all captures that early-2000s energy that helped shape modern freeride.

Featuring Andrew Shandro, Dave Watson, Thomas Vanderham, Darren Berrecloth, Tyler Klassen, Jordie Lunn, Wade Simmons, Matt Hunter, Steve Romaniuk, Ryan Leech, Geoff Gulevich, and Tyler Morland. Photography by Sterling Lorence. Directed by Darcy Wittenburg. Produced by Jamie Houssian.

bigquotesThe Collective is a film that portrays freeride progression while exploring the thoughts and personalities of the riders leading that progression. A collective approach to producing the film has created something that fully reflects the depth of the sport and those who are pushing its boundaries.The Collective


Ryan Leech Thomas Vanderham Tyler Klassen


14 Comments
  • 100
 Classic... Something about this and "Roam" both. They just don't make em with this same "feel" anymore.
  • 50
 Definitely, I know exactly what you mean. Although I think Roam was the real beginning of a new era of mtb production, without loosing the feel. Probably the most influential mtb movie of my life back then.
  • 70
 nice. this will go well with my annual rewatch of drop in season 1-5.
  • 10
 Been doing exactly the same loved drop in
  • 40
 Ladder bridges, street manuals, trials bikes looking like "bikes", lines not overly manicured....take me back.
  • 50
 No Danny McCaskill without Ryan Leech
  • 30
 @jsnfschr: agree. Ryan is also one of the nicest humans.
  • 20
 @jsnfschr: Ryan is BA, my personal favorite before Ryan was Libor Karas and to a lesser extent Hans....but Hans paved the way for "trials" to become mainstream. With that said, Ryan pushed the boundaries and blew my mind like no other trials rider has, especially when he was doing all that no-hop stuff.
  • 10
 @merlin33: Agreed. Met him a few times over the years when he was doing demos all over the place. Maybe the kindest guy in bikes.
  • 20
 This movie and soundtrack is permanently burned into the back of my brain. It was constantly playing on repeat in the bike shop I worked at back in the day. One of the best mtb films
  • 20
 Still remember going to the cinema in London to watch this as a special screening. Such a good movie and even better on the big screen.
  • 20
 @bigtim I went to the premier of Roam when it was about to be released. And it was definitely cool to watch on the big screen. But, what I found most enjoyable was being in a room full of riders and hearing their collective reactions to scenes/shots.
  • 20
 Have always loved the intro to this film. The track, collage style, and images per rider. I still hum that tune randomly to this day.
  • 10
 Man those were the dayyyzz.







